LOL! Mihlali Ndamase had her team check if the Forbes 30 Under 30 nomination was legit

07 June 2021 - 13:00
Beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase is in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase

Beauty influencer and YouTube star Mihlali Ndamase was in disbelief when she received an e-mail informing her she had been nominated for the prestigious Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list, and had her team check if the e-mail was legitimate. 

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Sunday, she said: “I was extremely excited, I couldn’t believe it at all. I think the first e-mail I got about being nominated, I had to get my team to check if it was real. Once I got the congratulatory e-mail about being listed I was over the moon,” she said. 

Mihlali was among the young innovators from the African continent on the list. They are being recognised for their achievements during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She told TshisaLIVE she did not expect to make the list and will use her influence to grow her businesses and foundation.

“I am from a very small town. I never imagined I would be on Forbes Africa at the age of 24. I am excited to use this platform to grow my business, to inspire more lives, to touch more lives through my Siyasizana Foundation and to continue to make amazing boss moves. I am so happy and my heart is filled with so much gratitude,” said Mihlali.

Forbes Africa said the 30 young people who made the list demonstrated their dedication to the growth of the continent in the arts and technology space, among others. 

Master KG, Kabza de Small and rugby stars Lukhanyo Am and Cheslin Kolbe were some of the big SA names to make the list. 

