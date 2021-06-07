Mzansi brimming with pride over Thuso Mbedu’s interview with Ellen DeGeneres

US-based and SA-born actress Thuso Mbedu has taken her world domination to the next level after making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

It is no secret that after Thuso’s American debut in The Underground Railroad, the star has been taking the world by storm with her bubbly personality and thespian excellence.

In her latest boss move to take over Hollywood, Thuso sat down with US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and spoke about her killer performance in the drama series that put her name on the map. Speaking about seeing her name in lights, the star said it was surreal to see her name on billboards across the US.

“It’s actually very surreal. I don’t think it fully registers. I went to one on Sunset Boulevard with my friends and it’s quite massive. I kept telling my friends, ‘It’s me’. And then I look at it again, ‘It’s me’, and then again, ‘It’s me’,” said Thuso.

Thuso is truly making a name for herself. Gushing about the rising star, Ellen said while chatting to media mogul Oprah Winfrey, they only had good words for the SA star.

“I can’t tell you how amazing you are. Oprah and I were talking about it. She, of course, loves the show as well, and I was telling her you were going to be on today, and we’re both in awe of you. You’re incredible,” Ellen said.

Watch here: