OPINION | Licking rapper’s shoes? Groping fans? Dear fans and celebs, y’all need boundaries

The relationship between a fan and a celebrity is unique. You are complete strangers, but a fan will know everything there is to know about their idol, down to the type of underwear they wear.

However, this doesn’t mean the need for basic boundaries shouldn’t exist, even if lines seemed to have be blurred in the latest news from Mzansi celebville. Here is a PSA (public service announcement) for both parties involved: Fans, celebrities are still human, and celebs, your fans are too.

While the Covid-19 pandemic may not be over, performances by artists are lighting up stages with fans fawning and swooning over stars after a year of having little to no interaction with celebs. It’s no wonder fans have been over-zealous in their pursuit to meet the famous faces of the nation.

Last week, videos went viral of celebrities interacting with their fans on stage, and have made headlines for various reasons, bringing into question the limits between the two parties. Fans and celebs were seen getting quite intimate in their interactions on stage. Some interactions lead to an uproar online, with accusations of sexual harassment swirling on the internet.

Through these videos, celebrities have illustrated why the sense of over-familiarity their fans feel has lead to dangerous situations that can easily be avoided in the future.

From the moment we are born, humans have been taught to respect the personal spaces of others. It’s the basis of being sentient beings. Boundaries – literally defined as a line which marks the limits of an area – have helped society and humanity define what one is comfortable with in a relationship and how one would like to be treated by others.

These are standard in relationships with any other human, but somehow they are lost in translation when it comes to celebs and their fans interacting. Having consent to do anything to anyone should be the golden standard, Why does it feel like the lack of defined boundaries keeps reappearing in the conversation?

Rapper Riky Rick was seen tearing it up at a club in Namibia. Fans were cheering him on, the vibes were lit but a video of a fan licking his shoes went viral. Though Riky didn’t seem to stop the fan, it was clear the star wasn’t super keen on the fan going in on his shoe. Even if you are the biggest fan on the planet, shouldn’t you consider if Riky Rick would be OK with you touching him?