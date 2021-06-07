TshisaLIVE

‘Sy was almal se tannie’ — Tributes pour in for Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
07 June 2021 - 13:00
Veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died.
Veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died.
Image: Instagram/Shaleen Surtie Richards

South Africans have taken to social media platforms to express their devastation after learning the heartbreaking news that veteran and much-loved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died, aged 66.

Shaleen’s agency confirmed her death to TshisaLIVE on Monday morning.  Details surrounding her death are sketchy at this stage. 

A representative from Elysian Management confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE and said further details would be released after meeting with Surtie-Richards’ family.

The representative said hey were in a state of shock and were processing the news. 

The actress’ fans flooded social media with messages of condolence for Shaleen’s family, many remembering their favourite role she played over the years on TV and in theatre and recalling her brilliance as an actress.

“This is incredibly sad news! She was brilliant in Swirl, the last film I saw her in,” said one fan.

“Legendary actresses who weren’ t obsessed with seeking fame and approval from the masses. People who woke up because they were always inspired to entertain,” said another fan.

“ I know it’s everyone’s ultimate destination, but why does it feel like people we know and the frequency of ‘RIP’ is part of life manje. Rest in peace Shaleen,” said a tweep.

Here are other reactions below:

While Shaleen was known for her decades of work in the performing arts, she qualified as a nursery schoolteacher and taught children before making her debut as an actress. 

She is best known for her role in the long-running hit M-Net series Egoli: Place of Gold as Ester “Nenna” Willemse. She also starred in hit films including Fiela se Kind, Mama Jack, Treurgrond and Vaselinetjie.

More recently, she starred in the kykNet series Arendsvlei. 

Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died

The veteran actress's management confirmed the news on Monday morning.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Shaleen Surtie-Richards on stroke scare: My body was broken

TV and stage legend Shaleen Surtie-Richards has opened up to YOU magazine about collapsing on the set of Broken Vows eight months ago. In an ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Shaleen Surtie-Richards: I don’t have time for love

Veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards is "enjoying life" at the moment and isn't interested in searching for love. Shaleen returned to screens ...
TshisaLIVE
4 years ago

My hot Ben10 was a joke, says teary Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Pictures of veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards looking loved-up with a mystery guy sparked massive speculation on whether she had bagged herself ...
TshisaLIVE
4 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kairo calls out DJ Zinhle for the way she dresses - her response is hilarious! TshisaLIVE
  2. Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntando Duma hosts ex-bae Junior de Rocka birthday bash, their fans love to see ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Is it Usher or Nomcebo Zikode? Nope, it’s DJ Tira! — Rasta’s latest portrait ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana are expecting TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...