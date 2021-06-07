WATCH | All-black outfits, luxury cars & champopo! MaMkhize's family party in style

After what she describes as a “long and hectic” month, reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize decided to spoil her family with a day dedicated to partying together while showing off their expensive style.

MaMkhize took to her Instagram to announce that she was turning Sunday into an all-black affair for her inner circle, after she decided that she and her family deserved a night of nothing but sponsored fun.

“After a long and hectic month I’ve decided today to go out and play with other kids. Stay tuned, I will update you as I go along,” she said on IG as a caption to video footage of her getting ready.

Seen in her R16m Rolls-Royce Cullinan with her daughter Sbahle Mpisane on the passenger seat besides her, Shauwn could be heard saying, “We're just going out to play with other kids, right? I've decided to take my family so we can just go play with other kids.”

Shauwn's car drives off, shortly followed by two other luxury vehicles carrying the rest of her “children”, as they head out to paint the town red in their all-black outfits.

“Family night out! The world is my playground and I am ready to play, and I had to pull my family and they decided to paint the town black, I love them,” Shauwn captioned one of the snaps she shared as she gave her followers real-time updates of the night.

The family partied the night away at Altitude Beach club, where they rubbed shoulders with the likes of amapiano DJ DBN Gogo as they sipped champagne.

Watch the videos and view the snaps from the “MaMkhize all-black night out” below: