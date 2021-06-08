Former ‘Generations’ star Fana Mokoena on Shaleen Surtie-Richards’ death: ‘You were my rock every time I worked with you’
Former Generations star Fana Mokoena has paid tribute to Shaleen Surtie-Richards.
The veteran and much-loved actress died on Monday at the age of 66.
She was found dead in the guest house in Cape Town where she was staying during the filming of the TV series Arendsvlei.
Fana, who was left heartbroken, said Shaleen’s death was a “true loss”.
“Rest in peace Shaleen Surtie-Richards. Kind-hearted, bubbly and honest. You were my rock every time I worked with you,” he said.
“I only have fond memories of you. True loss. God bless you, my sister. Salute.”
Among the many roles she played on TV, Shaleen was most famous as “Mattie” on the SABC1 soapie Generations.
Minister of arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa described Shaleen as an actress who invested her heart and soul into every character she portrayed.
“Her warmth and sense of humour were infectious and her talent won her international recognition. We will remember her with great fondness for her iconic roles in hit films such as Fiela se Kind, Mama Jack, Treurgrond and Vaselinetjie. Most recently, she starred in the kykNET series Arendsvlei. She turned every role she touched into an audiovisual masterpiece,” he said.
On Monday, Shaleen’s family criticised rumours claiming that the actress committed suicide.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the Surtie family offered information about what may have caused her death, saying she suffered from diabetes and heart problems.
The family said while this was not confirmed as the official cause of death, they were awaiting information from the autopsy.
“It is common knowledge she suffered from diabetes and heart problems. Her death might be related to this but the family awaits an autopsy as to the cause of death. All kinds of rumours are flying around as to the cause of death, which is why would like to emphasise that Ms Surtie-Richards did not commit suicide.”