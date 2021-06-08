Former ‘Generations’ star Fana Mokoena on Shaleen Surtie-Richards’ death: ‘You were my rock every time I worked with you’

Former Generations star Fana Mokoena has paid tribute to Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

The veteran and much-loved actress died on Monday at the age of 66.

She was found dead in the guest house in Cape Town where she was staying during the filming of the TV series Arendsvlei.

Fana, who was left heartbroken, said Shaleen’s death was a “true loss”.

“Rest in peace Shaleen Surtie-Richards. Kind-hearted, bubbly and honest. You were my rock every time I worked with you,” he said.

“I only have fond memories of you. True loss. God bless you, my sister. Salute.”