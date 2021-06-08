'I will embarrass you in front of your girl' — DJ Maphorisa is fuming after being disturbed by resident DJ
DJ Maphorisa is not happy with a resident DJ who tried to cut short his performance on Sunday. He took to Twitter to vent his frustration, saying some DJs think it's a competition when they all play in clubs.
“Some resident DJs have f**ked up mentality, I swear, thinking its competition. I will tell you when I'm done DJing, don't come with ur laptop acting fresh, I will embarrass [you] in front of ur girl mxm,” he tweeted.
Some resident Dj’s have fucked up mentality i swear thinking its competition🤌🏿— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) June 7, 2021
I will tell u whn im done djing dnt come with ur laptop acting fresh i will embarrass in front of ur girl mxm
He did not say where the incident happened but he had shared on Instagram earlier that he would be playing at Propaganda nightclub in Pretoria. He was not well received by one fan who accused him of “hogging the table” beyond the agreed time.
The fan asked why would he refuse to let the other DJs perform if they are also included in the line-up. Phori dared the Twitter user to remove him.
“Try it then, let's see,” he said.
Some fans suggested that he should have addressed the matter with the resident DJ rather than vent about it on social media. Others said he must respect other DJs and not perform beyond his allocated time.
But if your allocated time is over then its over Phorry, lets respect each others time. https://t.co/ffHbkj8Yhd— Fhumu Hush (@Fhumu_Hush) June 7, 2021
😭😭😭 who made the groot man mad yho https://t.co/hkX1rsd2hw— wa di bedtime stories (@pulumo_mo) June 7, 2021
Clear the air grootman they don't understand that the point is to collaborate and grow together.. They cannot expect to shine by attempting to dim the spotlight of others https://t.co/bbvUZxpD6b— Universal Liberator (@modisethabiso2) June 7, 2021
You’re the best DJ Right now in the world Buh don’t ruin that. Don’t say these things 👏🏾. We have so much respect for you. https://t.co/KeaEFVy82w— Maisha (@MaishaRamela) June 8, 2021
Why are you so rude... The respect we have for will evaporate... #disappointed https://t.co/2mBX1s2yOk— Mongwaketse⚽🎧🎼🇿🇦 (@TsietsiG) June 7, 2021