IN PICTURES | The life and times of actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards

As Mzansi continues to mourn the loss of one of the country's favourite TV aunties, legendary actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards, the actress has been remembered fondly for her smile and dimples that have been captured beautifully over the years.

Shaleen died on Monday morning aged 66.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the Surtie family confirmed that the actress was found dead in a guest house in Cape Town where she was staying during filming of the TV series Arendsvlei.

News of her death sent shock waves across Mzansi and ignited nostalgia on social media platforms as her fans remembered her roles — from the hilarious ones to the in-depth and serious roles — that she brought to life on their TV screens or theatre stages.

Much like her natural talent for acting, Shaleen was very expressive as a person. Since her death, the actress has been described as having been flamboyant, warm, approachable, fun to be with and very funny.

It's true that pictures often speak a million words and for Shaleen, when captured on camera her every mood translated clearly and beautifully. When she was in character and when she was just being her bubbly self could easily be seen on her face.

Here are some pictures that captured particular moments of Shaleen's life: