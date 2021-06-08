TshisaLIVE

Ministers Mthethwa and Marais mourn the loss of Shaleen Surtie-Richards

“Shaleen turned every role she touched into an audiovisual masterpiece,” said minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
08 June 2021 - 14:00
Shaleen Surtie-Richards died on Monday, aged 66.
Image: File photo

National sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa and Western Cape cultural affairs and sport minister Anroux Marais, have extended condolences to the family of the late legendary actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

The veteran actress died on Monday, aged 66.

Shaleen's family confirmed to TshisaLIVE in a statement that the actress was found dead in a guest house in Cape Town where she was staying during filming of the TV series Arendsvlei. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed by an autopsy.

Expressing his condolences, Mthethwa sang Shaleen's praises and applauded her for having invested her “heart and soul” in every acting role she brought to life.

“Shaleen invested her heart and soul into every character she portrayed. Her warmth and sense of humour were infectious and her talent won her international recognition. We will remember her with great fondness for her iconic roles in hit films such as Fiela se Kind, Mama Jack, Treurgrond and Vaselinetjie. Most recently, she starred in the KykNet series, Arendsvlei. She turned every role she touched into an audiovisual masterpiece,” he said in the statement.   

Closer to her home, Marais also expressed his sadness at the news of Shaleen's death.

The provincial minister applauded Shaleen for her resilience.

“Shaleen was the embodiment of the story of so many people in our country. She faced many difficulties as a young actor who started her career in the apartheid era, but whose love for her craft drove her to rise above all the obstacles in her path.

“Her talent and commitment to acting were clear in all that she did and she was loved by the people of SA for the warm and endearing characters she brought to life on our screens and stages,” said Marais.

