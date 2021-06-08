Mzansi celebrates as Elaine scores BET nomination for Best International Act

While BET may only be recognising the local R&B star, Mzansi knew Elaine was a “gone girl” when homegirl signed to the US record label that is home to some of the world's biggest artists, including superstars Beyoncé and Adele.

Since her hit song You're The One opened the door for the Pretoria-born beauty's global takeover, Elaine has since moved to the US and has been serving her fans with her black girl magic on the international stage.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE just before dropping her latest hit Right Now, Elaine explained that the single moves away from the message of her debut EP Positions and instead focuses more on her own struggles through rising popularity.

“It's really about being present, in the moment. I think I've struggled a lot with being present in the moment because I'm either always stuck in the past or thinking of the future. And it's important to be thinking about the future, to be present and share moments with people that you love and people love you back.

“Always be kind, you just never know what people are going to do. As much as I want people to be confident in themselves, they mustn't forget to act kind to the people around.”

Meanwhile, the TL is gaga with excitement for Elaine and her fans are rooting for her to win. Even Bonang Matheba — who is one of her biggest fans — took to Elaine's comments section to tell the singer that she deserved the recognition and everything else that's still coming.

“You deserve it all! Congratulations!” said Bonang.

Here are some of the top reactions: