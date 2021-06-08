Relebogile Mabotja celebrates 'life, blessings and love' one month into motherhood
TV presenter and actress Relebogile Mabotja is celebrating one month since giving birth to her bouncing baby boy.
The Unpacked host paid tribute to her “pumpkin” on Monday in a cute snap, saying “this weekend we celebrated one month of life, memories, gratitude, blessings, miracles and love! Happy Birthday, Pumpkin”
In the picture, her son is wearing a cute knitted pumpkin outfit.
Actress Terry Pheto could not deal and took to the comments section saying, “We have a baby. Still can't believe it.”
Linda Mtoba wrote: “So perfect.”
The actress is already back at work hosting her popular talk show.
In a recent Instagram post, she shared her reaction to hearing her son cry from upstairs while she was shooting downstairs.
Relebogile announced her pregnancy in March through a stunning magazine cover, which she posted on Instagram. In May, she also let her fans in on her baby shower which had celebrity guests including Terry Phetho and broadcaster Pabi Moloi.
The actress shared how important it is to have fun when planning a baby shower.
“It has to be fun; don’t make it not fun. I’d like to make it inclusive because so many people in my life have been excluded from my pregnancy. I’m also just going to let them run with it and not necessarily make it an Instagram thing ... but more of connecting with the community and the tribe that’s gonna be aunt and uncle to my baby.”
She went big on her top three items on her baby shower registry list— a house, school fees and a trust fund.