Relebogile Mabotja celebrates 'life, blessings and love' one month into motherhood

Relebogile announced her pregnancy in March through a stunning magazine cover, which she posted on Instagram. In May, she also let her fans in on her baby shower which had celebrity guests including Terry Phetho and broadcaster Pabi Moloi.

The actress shared how important it is to have fun when planning a baby shower.

“It has to be fun; don’t make it not fun. I’d like to make it inclusive because so many people in my life have been excluded from my pregnancy. I’m also just going to let them run with it and not necessarily make it an Instagram thing ... but more of connecting with the community and the tribe that’s gonna be aunt and uncle to my baby.”

She went big on her top three items on her baby shower registry list— a house, school fees and a trust fund.