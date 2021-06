Relebogile Mabotja celebrates 'life, blessings and love' one month into motherhood

TV presenter and actress Relebogile Mabotja is celebrating one month since giving birth to her bouncing baby boy.

The Unpacked host paid tribute to her “pumpkin” on Monday in a cute snap, saying “this weekend we celebrated one month of life, memories, gratitude, blessings, miracles and love! Happy Birthday, Pumpkin”

In the picture, her son is wearing a cute knitted pumpkin outfit.