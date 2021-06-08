Simphiwe Dana on overcoming impostor syndrome

Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana has opened up about impostor syndrome crippling her as a woman and an artist, saying that she has previously felt like she wasn't competent enough to share some of her skills because of it.

Opening up on Twitter, the star got real about working on music as a composer and producer for others' music. Simphiwe said she was afraid of putting herself out there, wondering how this feeling of inadequacy affected women and their success.

“Before I was commissioned by a church to rearrange their songs working with an orchestra and a choir, I was scared of putting myself out there as a composer and arranger, let alone producer for other projects beside mine.

“Now that I did that, I have been wondering how much we have lost out on greatness because either women are scared of being great or society snuffs out their light,” she said.