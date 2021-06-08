WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu moved by random fan who asked to pray with her

Socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu was touched after a fan came up to her to pray with her when she least expected it.

Taking to social media, the star said she met the Zodwa stan in a filling station. She said the man came up to her and asked if she could pray with him.

The star questioned whether this was a sign from a higher power and if this had anything to do with her own spirituality. Having previously shared that her faith in the higher being is “average”, the reality TV star questioned whether the moment was divine intervention.

“We were both filling up with petrol. He said, ‘Can I pray for you?’ I don’t know him. Is it God trying to say something or God is everywhere? Sign of spiritual power within me, talk to me” she wrote.

In the video, Zodwa and the man can be heard reciting a Christian prayer.

“Father God, in the mighty name of Jesus, I accept Jesus as my lord and personal saviour. Lord, I love you and I appreciate you. Thank you for what you are doing in my life in Jesus' mighty name, I pray. Amen,” they said.

Watch the video below: