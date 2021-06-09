TshisaLIVE

Cassper enters the shoe market - Here’s what we know about his #LegacyDeal

09 June 2021 - 12:00
Cassper Nyovest is on the road to billionaire status with this boss move.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has taken his master plan to become a billionaire to the next milestone after signing a deal with Drip Footwear apparently worth R100m. 

Though it came as no surprise that Cassper is consistently making money moves, the star has blown fans away with his latest feat. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker announced on social media that he signed The Legacy Deal under his label Family Tree Records with Drip Footwear.

The star has previously been linked to the brand rocking Drip Footwear sneakers, and now the two brands have come together with an official deal.

In a video posted to social media, Cassper was seen signing the deal with Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana at a press conference at The Leonardo in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Watch here:

What exactly is the deal?

Drip Footwear and Family Tress have joined forces in a deal meant to go beyond the confines of music and footwear. Unnamed products will be launched under their partnership.

“We are about to launch products under our new wing, The Root of Fame, with Cassper. This partnership goes beyond music and sneakers. It is a showcase of black excellence through the power of collaboration.”

Cassper took to Twitter to let fans know about his partnership with Drip Footwear, saying he is truly grateful for sealing the deal.

“The ink should be dry now. I can confidently announce The Legacy Deal. To God be the glory ’cause this is him showing himself. Truly grateful!”

After hearing the news, fans took to social media to congratulate the star on scoring big .

Check out their responses below: 

WATCH | Cassper on getting mobbed: It's scary cause sometimes I forget how famous I am

"I appreciate it though, like man, the way South Africa has loved and embraced me as their son is nothing short of amazing. I am grateful."
