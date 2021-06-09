Cassper enters the shoe market - Here’s what we know about his #LegacyDeal

Cassper Nyovest has taken his master plan to become a billionaire to the next milestone after signing a deal with Drip Footwear apparently worth R100m.

Though it came as no surprise that Cassper is consistently making money moves, the star has blown fans away with his latest feat. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker announced on social media that he signed The Legacy Deal under his label Family Tree Records with Drip Footwear.

The star has previously been linked to the brand rocking Drip Footwear sneakers, and now the two brands have come together with an official deal.

In a video posted to social media, Cassper was seen signing the deal with Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana at a press conference at The Leonardo in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Watch here: