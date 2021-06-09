Lesego Thlabi says it’s difficult to say you don’t want children on a date, tweeps weigh in

Media personality Lesego Thlabi says she finds it difficult to mention she doesn’t want children on a date with a potential bae, often leading to awkward conversations about being a parent.

Taking to Twitter, Trending SA host Lesego said while on a date or romantic rendezvous with a partner, it isn’t easy to let her partner know she does not want children. She said it often leads to her dates trying to convince her that she may want to be a mother one day, leaving her uncomfortable.

“I find it quite difficult to bring up that I don’t want children in a romantic setting. The disappointment is always so weird and then the attempt at convincing me I’ll change my mind and I’m left sitting there like (gritting teeth emojis).

“It is hard to bring up to a man I’m getting to know in a romantic way that I have no interest in having children,” Lesego wrote.