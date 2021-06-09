Lesego Thlabi says it’s difficult to say you don’t want children on a date, tweeps weigh in
Media personality Lesego Thlabi says she finds it difficult to mention she doesn’t want children on a date with a potential bae, often leading to awkward conversations about being a parent.
Taking to Twitter, Trending SA host Lesego said while on a date or romantic rendezvous with a partner, it isn’t easy to let her partner know she does not want children. She said it often leads to her dates trying to convince her that she may want to be a mother one day, leaving her uncomfortable.
“I find it quite difficult to bring up that I don’t want children in a romantic setting. The disappointment is always so weird and then the attempt at convincing me I’ll change my mind and I’m left sitting there like (gritting teeth emojis).
“It is hard to bring up to a man I’m getting to know in a romantic way that I have no interest in having children,” Lesego wrote.
I find it quite difficult to bring up that I don’t want children in a romantic setting. The disappointment is always so weird and then the attempt at convincing me I’ll change my mind and I’m left sitting there like 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/mvdg4cEtQG— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) June 8, 2021
This led to a discussion on Twitter about women who choose not to have children.
Many agreed, saying trying to convince a woman of her autonomous rights is uncalled for on a date. Some shared their own experiences about being convinced to become mother, saying their womanhood was questioned.
Check out their reactions below:
Especially in black society, that fact is hard to accept. I'm a mom, BUT I'm not a children's person. I actively try to avoid eye contact of 1 to 5 year olds if I can help it. 👀— VelaphiM🇿🇦 (@VelaphiM3) June 8, 2021
I kind of find it a little disrespectful when someone tries to convince me that I'll change my mind🙄.— LaKhanyile (@KhanyileMaureen) June 8, 2021
Though I am a parent coach I find it hard to understand why in 2021. Woman have to still be explaining these kind of things. I hope I teach my son to know better— The Parent Coach (@AyandaTetyana) June 8, 2021
I have a friend who is extremely career driven and has always maintained she just does not want to me a mother. I respect that so much coz kids aren't child's play shem. Those tiny people are ALOT!🤣😂— Ursula (@Urshygirl) June 8, 2021
A woman once said to me, that God gave me a uterus so I HAVE TO have kids. I said that's God's problem, not mine. I didn't ask for it.— cake is life. (@Kgomie_P) June 8, 2021
Yoh I’ve had someone tell me “you’re not a woman until you have a child.” Like, what did she think she was talking to, an amoeba? 🤔— Marin Gorrie (@MightyMarin) June 8, 2021
Many people just don’t get it. I have come to realise this is one of those roles that people see women as having to fulfil. They will stop hounding you about marriage when you are in your thirties. But children…— Donna (@Fegidee) June 8, 2021
More than just a comedian, Lesego also uses her platforms to discuss social justice issues.
A few months ago, the star opened up about rape culture, lambasting men for being apathetic towards issues of gender-based violence.
“So what I learnt today is that men aren’t ignorant. It’s not because they don’t know or aren’t sure what constitutes rape or not. It’s because they genuinely don’t care.”
“They know the system is broken and they’ll get away with it. And they’ll all come together in defence,” she said.