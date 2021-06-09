WATCH | ‘I love it!’ DJ Tira thanks Rasta for immortalising him with a painting

While Mzansi was still trying to figure out who they see depicted in Rasta’s latest masterpiece — which is supposedly a portrait of KwaZulu-Natal DJ Tira — the DJ was happy to accept the “token of appreciation” from Rasta and even told the artist he loved the painting.

After causing major traffic when he shared the Tira portrait online, Rasta, real name Lebani Sirenje, made his way to Durban to give DJ Tira the painting.

In the video posted by DJ Tira, Rasta explains that he wanted to show his appreciation, the best way he knows how, for everything Tira has done for the music and entertainment industry. Rasta said he decided to paint the DJ while he was alive so he could receive his flowers and smell them.

“This is a token of appreciation for your milestone, my brother, your 21 years in the industry and doing music for us. I thought let me as an artist do something that will show him appreciation before he passes away. I usually paint people after they die but with this one, I wanted you to be alive to see it,” Rasta said.

Obviously flattered, Tira is heard saying. “Thank God I lived to see my portrait by Rasta”, and he later exclaims, “I love it!”.

Watch the video below: