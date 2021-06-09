WATCH | King Monada 'demands' boxing date from Big Zulu in hilarious video

Mzansi had a good laugh on the TL this week after the showdown between Big Zulu and King Monada nearly came to fruition with punches thrown, but none landing.

If you haven't been keeping up to date with all the potential boxing matchups in the #CelebrityBoxing indaba, over the past week fans have been eagerly anticipating what might happen in a throwdown between Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu and musician Monada.

After Monada declared the challenge on social media, many were wondering if the fight would actually happen. And luckily for the fans who like to see the drama unfold, dreams came true and the match was on its way to entertain internet users.

Taking to Twitter with a video of the “fight”, King Monada is seen entering Big Zulu's gym (where he trains) wearing a pair of boxing gloves. Getting in the ring, Monada was more than ready to throw punches before the match could begin.

Before anything could happen, the star was held back from “unleashing” his wrath while Big Zulu watched him.

King Monada claims that he “almost” knocked out his opponent while in the ring.

Watch Here: