TshisaLIVE

WATCH | King Monada 'demands' boxing date from Big Zulu in hilarious video

09 June 2021 - 10:00
Social media users had a good chuckle when King Monada (right) tried to throw his weight in the ring with Big Zulu.
Social media users had a good chuckle when King Monada (right) tried to throw his weight in the ring with Big Zulu.
Image: Instagram/Big Zulu/King Monada

Mzansi had a good laugh on the TL this week after the showdown between Big Zulu and King Monada nearly came to fruition with punches thrown, but none landing.

If you haven't been keeping up to date with all the potential boxing matchups in the #CelebrityBoxing indaba, over the past week fans have been eagerly anticipating what might happen in a throwdown between Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu and musician Monada.

After Monada declared the challenge on social media, many were wondering if the fight would actually happen. And luckily for the fans who like to see the drama unfold, dreams came true and the match was on its way to entertain internet users.

Taking to Twitter with a video of the “fight”, King Monada is seen entering Big Zulu's gym (where he trains) wearing a pair of boxing gloves. Getting in the ring, Monada was more than ready to throw punches before the match could begin.

Before anything could happen, the star was held back from “unleashing” his wrath while Big Zulu watched him.

King Monada claims that he “almost” knocked out his opponent while in the ring.

Watch Here:

Though some fans were left disappointed that the fight didn't go down as planned, the video left tweeps in stitches.

Many were chuckling about King Monada literally not being able to roll with the punches, while others felt that even if the match happened, Big Zulu would have won hands down.

All the rest of the Mzansi wants to know is when the collaboration or partnership, or whatever has inspired these hilarious episodes on the TL, will be announced. Tweeps have a feeling the “PR stunt” will give birth to something soon, whether that something is an actual boxing fight or a song, or something else, remains to be seen.

Check out their reactions below:

READ MORE

Busiswa turns down boxing match with Makhadzi, says she's never even fought

Not everyone is up for the #CelebrityBoxing challenges, certainly not Busiswa.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Big Zulu declines fight with King Monada, asks if there's anyone better to brawl

Sorry guys, no-one will be throwing hands.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper responds to suggestions of a Big Xhosa boxing match, calls him a 'clout-seeker'

Big Xhosa claims he'll "knock out" Cassper Nyovest in the first round of a boxing match...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | All-black outfits, luxury cars & champopo! MaMkhize's family party in ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Shaleen Surtie-Richards' family slam 'suicide' as the cause of the actress' ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Kairo calls out DJ Zinhle for the way she dresses - her response is hilarious! TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I will embarrass you in front of your girl' — DJ Maphorisa is fuming after ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail
Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail