TshisaLIVE

Moja Love launches sister channel Moja 9.9, targeted at a female audience

10 June 2021 - 16:00
The new channel 'Moja 9.9' will be airing female-focused content.
The new channel 'Moja 9.9' will be airing female-focused content.
Image: Unsplash/Omar Lopez

Siyaya TV, creator of controversial channel Moja Love has launched a sister channel, Moja 9.9, targeted at a female audience.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Siyaya TV said the female-centred channel will go live on Youth Day, June 16, on Channel 158 on DStv. The channel will be exclusively available to 'DStv Access' customers.

The 24-hour channel will be filled with locally-produced shows and primarily targeted at women and maintaining their vision of mirroring what is happening in communities across Mzansi.

Speaking on Moja 9.9, CEO of Siyaya TV and owner of both channels Aubrey Tau said they were excited about the launch of their second venture and to bring to SA that Moja spice that they are best known for.

“Creating the Moja Love brand and seeing it flourish, supported by the talented team that includes the head of the channel, executive committee, executive producers, producers, editors, crews working with a group of the finest storytellers and creators in television, is one of Siyaya TV proudest achievements as a black-owned company. We are thrilled about the channel’s success and excited about the next chapter, the launch of the second channel Moja 9.9.

“We will continue to inspire our viewers with ‘rave, real stories that are relatable and resonate with the audience. A total Black experience; real-life stories that are emotional, entertaining and connect them to each other and to their greatest potential.”

Fans of Moja Love took to social media to celebrate more content from Siyaya TV.

Many shared their thoughts on the new TV channel. Check it out:

MORE

WATCH | Jub Jub slams SA celebrities, says he’s coming after them with ‘Uyajola 9/9’

Jub Jub says he is going to expose celebrities and their scandals on the upcoming season of the hit reality TV show Uyajola 9/9.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

‘Amabishop’ pastors Maponga and Phiri distance themselves from ‘defending’ Bishop Makamu

'Amabishop' panelists and pastors Joshua Maponga III and Enoch Phiri apologised for the sentiments they expressed on the show with regards to Bishop ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Moja Love responds to plagiarism claims

An independent producer says the channel used an idea she pitched without giving her due credit. Moja Love denies the claims.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I will embarrass you in front of your girl' — DJ Maphorisa is fuming after ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | All-black outfits, luxury cars & champopo! MaMkhize's family party in ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Shaleen Surtie-Richards' family slam 'suicide' as the cause of the actress' ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘God always has a better plan than we do’ - Itu and wife Sphelele welcome their ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Save your mourning’ - Ramaphosa’s tribute to Shaleen Surtie-Richards receives ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail