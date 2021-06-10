Moja Love launches sister channel Moja 9.9, targeted at a female audience

Siyaya TV, creator of controversial channel Moja Love has launched a sister channel, Moja 9.9, targeted at a female audience.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Siyaya TV said the female-centred channel will go live on Youth Day, June 16, on Channel 158 on DStv. The channel will be exclusively available to 'DStv Access' customers.

The 24-hour channel will be filled with locally-produced shows and primarily targeted at women and maintaining their vision of mirroring what is happening in communities across Mzansi.

Speaking on Moja 9.9, CEO of Siyaya TV and owner of both channels Aubrey Tau said they were excited about the launch of their second venture and to bring to SA that Moja spice that they are best known for.

“Creating the Moja Love brand and seeing it flourish, supported by the talented team that includes the head of the channel, executive committee, executive producers, producers, editors, crews working with a group of the finest storytellers and creators in television, is one of Siyaya TV proudest achievements as a black-owned company. We are thrilled about the channel’s success and excited about the next chapter, the launch of the second channel Moja 9.9.

“We will continue to inspire our viewers with ‘rave, real stories that are relatable and resonate with the audience. A total Black experience; real-life stories that are emotional, entertaining and connect them to each other and to their greatest potential.”