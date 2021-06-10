Moja Love launches sister channel Moja 9.9, targeted at a female audience
Siyaya TV, creator of controversial channel Moja Love has launched a sister channel, Moja 9.9, targeted at a female audience.
In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Siyaya TV said the female-centred channel will go live on Youth Day, June 16, on Channel 158 on DStv. The channel will be exclusively available to 'DStv Access' customers.
The 24-hour channel will be filled with locally-produced shows and primarily targeted at women and maintaining their vision of mirroring what is happening in communities across Mzansi.
Speaking on Moja 9.9, CEO of Siyaya TV and owner of both channels Aubrey Tau said they were excited about the launch of their second venture and to bring to SA that Moja spice that they are best known for.
“Creating the Moja Love brand and seeing it flourish, supported by the talented team that includes the head of the channel, executive committee, executive producers, producers, editors, crews working with a group of the finest storytellers and creators in television, is one of Siyaya TV proudest achievements as a black-owned company. We are thrilled about the channel’s success and excited about the next chapter, the launch of the second channel Moja 9.9.
“We will continue to inspire our viewers with ‘rave, real stories that are relatable and resonate with the audience. A total Black experience; real-life stories that are emotional, entertaining and connect them to each other and to their greatest potential.”
The Moja Family😍is growing with the @DStv Access Subscribers now joining the family with the launch of #Moja99 channel 158 exclusively on Access. pic.twitter.com/GncxNIvT9H— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) June 9, 2021
Fans of Moja Love took to social media to celebrate more content from Siyaya TV.
Many shared their thoughts on the new TV channel. Check it out:
Hopefully the channel won't be about repeats from 157, we know what dstv is capable of— Tshepho (@Tshepho1) June 10, 2021
Keep growing and give us that undiluted local content. Big ups— NothingButTheTruth🇿🇦 (@Loperzito) June 10, 2021
Please as a replacement for Bishop Makamu I humbly request you put in Zola7 or Dingaan Khumalo in his place.— Mashwabada Mthimkhulu (@LuziphoTeddy) June 10, 2021
Our own channel 🙏🏿 https://t.co/n2OzhWKC1N— 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐤𝐠𝐚𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐫 🇿 (@BlackCulture_HM) June 10, 2021
Will it have new content or will it be repeat stuff from Moja Love?— Hope (@DuchessOGauteng) June 10, 2021