SA star Shaleen Surtie-Richards to be laid to rest on Sunday

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
10 June 2021 - 11:00
Veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards died on Monday at the age of 66.
Image: Instagram/Shaleen Surtie Richards

Those close to SA acting legend Shaleen Surtie-Richards are expected to gather at Durbanville Memorial Park on June 13 for her final send-off.

The veteran actress was found dead in a guest house in Cape Town on June 7 where she was staying during the filming of the TV series Arendsvlei

Family spokesperson Alistair Isobell has announced that the funeral will take place at 2.30pm on Sunday with all Covid-19 protocols being observed, including limited attendance at the proceedings. 

Shaleen's family has, however, invited all to commemorate the star's life via the dedicated streaming platform or via the national broadcaster. Details of live streaming links will be made available by the family before the service.

Alistair also shared that the family had reached out to the government requesting that a provincial send-off be approved for Shaleen because of the important role she played in the coloured community and creative industry as a whole.

“We believe that Shaleen has been an advocate, ambassador and a voice for the coloured community throughout SA as to what can be accomplished, as well as an inspiration to many aspiring actresses, including being instrumental in ensuring that the young female coloured community know that any and all goals can be reached through dedication and hard work.

“The family has contacted the presidency of the Republic of SA, requesting the awarding of a provincial send-off (funeral) which has the full support of the creative community whom all wish to recognise and acknowledge the accomplishments of an inspiration,” read the statement.

Should the presidency assent to the request, support will be made available for the funeral service on Sunday. 

