Fans celebrate all Master KG’s latest wins

11 June 2021 - 11:30
Master KG's fans were celebrating the star's success in the global music industry.
Image: Instagram/Master KG

SA took to the internet to honour international superstar Master KG as he has been racking up the wins over the past weeks.

This resulted in the hashtag #CongratulationsMasterKG topping the Twitter trends list on Thursday night. 

Ever since the debut of his resounding hit Jerusalema, Limpopo-born artist Master KG has been making the nation proud. 

Fans took to Twitter to toast Master KG's triumphs on the global music scene. The Jerusalema music video recently hit more than 406 million views on YouTube. He also scored a spot on a billboard in the coveted Times Square, New York City to celebrate the release of his single Shine Your Light featuring international hitmakers David Guetta and Akon.

“Thank you Spotify for the billboard in Times Square, New York City. Shoutout to David Guetta and Akon for joining me on this amazing project” he wrote on Instagram when announcing the win.

In April this year, the star bagged a Global Artist of The Year award at the Global Music Africa Awards. 

Mzansi was full of congratulations as they applauded Master KG's boss moves. Actress Nandi Madida and Hosh hitmaker Prince Kaybee also joined in. 

“To the biggest DJ on the continent! Congrats to the humble king for all your achievements. God is good, may you continue to be the humble and talented person you are brother,” wrote Nandi.

Check out their reactions below:

TshisaLIVE
