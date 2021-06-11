Gigi Lamayne on how becoming an indie artist changed her career

After being in the entertainment industry for a decade, rapper Gigi Lamayne has grown in leaps and bounds from the naive woman Mzansi met years ago.

When her song Ice Cream featuring Khuli Chana became one of the biggest jams in Mzansi, Gigi knew in that moment that she was in the hip hop industry to stay.

During a recent interview with TshisaLIVE, Gigi revealed that while navigating the male-dominated industry was tough, the lowest low of her career was signing to a record label which she claims sidelined her over male artists in the stable.

“My lowest lows as a hip-hop artist have to definitely be being signed to a record label and then being sidelined. You know, like no matter how hard working I was or how I tried to prove myself, it was always that my male counterparts always received more attention than me and even when I really tried to show the people in charge that 'look, I am really talented and I put in the work and the effort'. That became super destructive to my emotional and mental health,” Gigi said.

The rapper said finally finding her feet as an independent artist has been her career's biggest highlight because even though it wasn't easy she did everything the way she wanted and it's working out.

“Becoming independent is my biggest highlight and biggest flex because hits like Fufa featuring King Monada happened when I was independent. It happened when I was taking my power back and my career went upwards from then and is still going up.”

Watch the Fufa music video below: