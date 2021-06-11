Here's a glimpse of Ntando Duma's fancy new house
Just months after building her mom a house, Ntando Duma has revealed that she's finally completed her own home.
Taking to Twitter, the TV personality shared the proud moment with fans.
"I’ve been building my house since Feb last year and I’m so glad it is finally done. There’s no-one who’s as ecstatic as Sbahle right now. Kunini yalinda ingane yam bakith," she said.
I’ve been building my house since Feb last year and I’m so glad it is finally done😍🏡— Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) June 10, 2021
There’s no one who’s as ecstatic as Sbahle right now. Kunini yalinda ingane yam bakithi 😂🥺♥️
Ntando shared a single snap of her fancy home on Instagram Stories.
A few months ago, Ntando experienced a random act of kindness from a fan who thought she's a super parent.
Taking to Twitter at the time, the actress explained that it all went down at Moja Café in Soweto when a stranger came up to her with R1,000 as a token of appreciation for her killer parenting skills.
“A guy gave me 1K at Moja Cafe today as a token of appreciation for being a great mother to my daughter, she said. He said watching me effortlessly doing it helped him a lot with raising his own kids. He said A LOT and my heart is so, so warm,” Ntando tweeted.
The Queen star added that the moment left her emotional and she was inspired by the fan's reassurance of her parenting skills.
“If you see this tweet just know that you’ve given me even more courage and strength to continue doing this ngokuy’khandla nango Thando. I actually have no words Kodwa izandla zidlula ikhanda Ngiyabonga,” she wrote.