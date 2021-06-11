TshisaLIVE

Lesego Tlhabi on 'white privilege' amid Parktown Boys' High principal being reinstated

11 June 2021 - 08:00
Lesego added her voice to the debate surrounding the reinstatement of the principal.
Lesego added her voice to the debate surrounding the reinstatement of the principal.
Image: instagram/Lesego Thlabi.

Media personality Lesego Tlhabi was left outraged when it emerged that the principal of Parktown Boys' High School was reinstated, after he was fired in December last year following the death of a grade 8 pupil at a school camp.

On Tuesday, the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) ordered the department to reinstate principal Malcolm Williams from December 8 2020, the day he was dismissed.

Thirteen-year-old Enock Mpianzi drowned in the Crocodile River last year during an excursion to the Nyathi Bush and River Break in the North West. He and other boys were on a makeshift raft that overturned hours after they arrived at the camp.

After the news, Trending SA host and comedian Lesego joined a wave of criticism over the decision to allow the principal to resume his duties.

Taking to Twitter, the star claimed the alleged “white privilege” was “insane”.  

White privilege is insane. Even when a child dies, it doesn’t matter. Probably and specifically because the child is black and from the background he was from. Shu,” she wrote.

Twitter users also joined in the discussion, many sharing similar sentiments to Lesego's. This led to many hitting back at the government and legal system. Here are some of the responses:

Lesego often takes to social media to speak on issues and highlight concerns in society. Earlier this year, after British TV personality Sharon Osbourne had a meltdown in support of Piers Morgan when he came under fire for his comments about Meghan Markle, Lesego called out the star.

“Even when we’re the victimised party, we have to coddle and baby you through it. We are forced to point out where racism is because otherwise, we’re exaggerating. Racism isn’t just a phrase or a word. And for her to tell her not to cry because SHE should be crying ... chiiiiile,” wrote Lesego.

READ MORE

Simphiwe Dana: 'Ramaphosa is the worst president we have had'

Simphiwe Dana did not mince her words on SA's leadership.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Anele Mdoda defend Miss SA Shudu amid ‘I want to be president’ backlash

Even politics is on Shudu's side!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Lesego Tlhabi says it’s difficult to say you don’t want children on a date, tweeps weigh in

The star has hit back at people who try to convince women to have children when they choose not to.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I will embarrass you in front of your girl' — DJ Maphorisa is fuming after ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘I’m so incredibly thankful for you': DJ Zinhle pens sweet b-day note for ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Save your mourning’ - Ramaphosa’s tribute to Shaleen Surtie-Richards receives ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Actor Loyiso MacDonald stars in theatre play ‘Dusk’ after ‘The Queen’ exit TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | ‘I love it!’ DJ Tira thanks Rasta for immortalising him with a painting TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail