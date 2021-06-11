Lesego Tlhabi on 'white privilege' amid Parktown Boys' High principal being reinstated

Media personality Lesego Tlhabi was left outraged when it emerged that the principal of Parktown Boys' High School was reinstated, after he was fired in December last year following the death of a grade 8 pupil at a school camp.

On Tuesday, the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) ordered the department to reinstate principal Malcolm Williams from December 8 2020, the day he was dismissed.

Thirteen-year-old Enock Mpianzi drowned in the Crocodile River last year during an excursion to the Nyathi Bush and River Break in the North West. He and other boys were on a makeshift raft that overturned hours after they arrived at the camp.

After the news, Trending SA host and comedian Lesego joined a wave of criticism over the decision to allow the principal to resume his duties.

Taking to Twitter, the star claimed the alleged “white privilege” was “insane”.

“White privilege is insane. Even when a child dies, it doesn’t matter. Probably and specifically because the child is black and from the background he was from. Shu,” she wrote.