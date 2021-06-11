Migos makes comeback after three years with ‘Culture III’

Hit hip-hop group Migos has made a return to the charts with their album Culture III, the third instalment of their Culture albums.

Since the release of Culture II in 2018, fans have been anxious about whether Bad and Boujee hitmakers Migos (Offset, Quavo and Takeoff) would eventually come back with music to please the masses.

After nearly three years of radio silence, the trio have made a comeback to complete the Culture trilogy.