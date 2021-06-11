Migos makes comeback after three years with ‘Culture III’
Hit hip-hop group Migos has made a return to the charts with their album Culture III, the third instalment of their Culture albums.
Since the release of Culture II in 2018, fans have been anxious about whether Bad and Boujee hitmakers Migos (Offset, Quavo and Takeoff) would eventually come back with music to please the masses.
After nearly three years of radio silence, the trio have made a comeback to complete the Culture trilogy.
Leaving fans with no empty feelings, the 19-track album includes features from some of the biggest names in music such as Drake, Cardi B, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD and late rapper Pop Smoke.
Many took to social media to congratulate the stars on the release of the album, including Bodak Yellow hitmaker Cardi B.
“Migos’ album was delayed on Apple and iTunes but is up now. You boys did amazing. Migos, don’t let no obstacles get in the way!” said Cardi B.
Music lovers were happy to finally get their Migos fix. Praise came in for the album, with users already declaring the album star-studded with bops.
Check out their reactions:
Takeoff after every Migos album: pic.twitter.com/6NtrzTadB3— Carlton Banks’ Burner Account (@banksburner25) June 11, 2021
She wanna Birkin I told her work it🔥🔥🔥 #Migos #CULTURE3 pic.twitter.com/h3uXI4rMcW— Ra's yrn 🇿🇦 (@Ras_man23) June 11, 2021
Migos and Pop smoke on Light it up pic.twitter.com/5snDKepAke— Diagonal Dee (@VirgilsBurner) June 11, 2021
Me after listening to Cardi B body Migos on type shit 😳— ᕼᗝᗝᗪᎥᗴ 𝙇𝘽𝙅 ➐ (@HoodieLBJ) June 11, 2021
pic.twitter.com/JycSPSd5nb
Listening to Pop Smoke on Polo G’s Album and Migos Album. Man was special pic.twitter.com/ktSBiJ1V4T— MrAntiSocial27 (@austin_montero7) June 11, 2021
“Think I'ma put all my trust in a ho with no benefits? Tell her go jump off a cliff”— Lindo 🇿🇦 (@Azi_Magwaza) June 11, 2021
- Takeoff 😂🤣
Migos Culture 3 pic.twitter.com/ad4mmhUP19
Dat bitch Cardi ate on Migos new song nbs “my account think im gay all i do is bi (buy) shit” 🔥— Lu Lu💕 (@LucciVee) June 11, 2021