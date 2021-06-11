WATCH | Florence Masebe calls for protection of artists, Twitter weighs in

Actress Florence Masebe has again pleaded with those in power to do more to protect artists in the entertainment industry as they struggle through the coronavirus pandemic.

As the fight for artists to receive their dues continues, big names in the entertainment industry continue to call out government for its lack of service delivery.

Taking to Twitter with clips of her addressing MPs in parliament, Florence addressed the plight to amend The Performers’ Protection Act of 1967, which fails to protect the rights of actors in today’s environment.

“Giving economic rights to actors is not a mistake. It is something that should have been part of the system all these years, but unfortunately the focus of our industry is never the actor. It is always the pockets of the broadcaster and the producer while zero consideration is given to actors’ earnings and dignity.

“My next plea to this committee and parliament is that you please save us and the future generation from the blatant exploitation of actors by broadcasters and producers who for many years have taken advantage of the lack of education and information among many of us,” said Flo.