WATCH | Florence Masebe calls for protection of artists, Twitter weighs in
Actress Florence Masebe has again pleaded with those in power to do more to protect artists in the entertainment industry as they struggle through the coronavirus pandemic.
As the fight for artists to receive their dues continues, big names in the entertainment industry continue to call out government for its lack of service delivery.
Taking to Twitter with clips of her addressing MPs in parliament, Florence addressed the plight to amend The Performers’ Protection Act of 1967, which fails to protect the rights of actors in today’s environment.
“Giving economic rights to actors is not a mistake. It is something that should have been part of the system all these years, but unfortunately the focus of our industry is never the actor. It is always the pockets of the broadcaster and the producer while zero consideration is given to actors’ earnings and dignity.
“My next plea to this committee and parliament is that you please save us and the future generation from the blatant exploitation of actors by broadcasters and producers who for many years have taken advantage of the lack of education and information among many of us,” said Flo.
Situation has not changed, it has gotten worse. pic.twitter.com/3pXQQlautV— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) June 10, 2021
She said she hopes the rights of artists will be protected in the future.
“I make this submission for the many actors, living and departed, whose rights, morals and economics have not been protected by law since the advent of television in this country more than 40 years ago. My first plea to this committee is that you please listen first and most to voices of the people whose best interests this bill intends to serve,” she said.
I am an actor in a country that does not believe in paying royalties for audiovisual performance. The law is not on my side. The lawmakers do not care. Don't let their condolences messages fool you. pic.twitter.com/0HdXqkzb5g— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) June 10, 2021
Fans praised Florence for using her power to voice issues affecting artists in SA, many taking to social media to weigh in the continued fight for royalties.
Flo, the amount of work you and your colleagues put on this important issue only for our lawmakers to keep quiet is utterly heartbreaking. How is a state funeral or condolences going to help someone who could't fly home because their finances were tight? I'm angry😭— Vaccinated Troll (@Sikoletu) June 10, 2021
This is not fair 😭 is there nothing Government can do to bring change to the lives of the country's arts industry 😭😠😠😠😠— ❤️🏳️🌈Bhut-Sisi🏳️🌈❤️ (@Madam__E95) June 10, 2021
Mme Flo artist must never feel powerless . They hold way too much influence and power to influence how people choose who govern this country. I edge u and ur colleagues to use ur voice to educate for the power of voting our corrupt, careless leaders and vote for change— Ofentse (@Masterzibi) June 10, 2021