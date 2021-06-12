Reason is grateful to Zodwa Wabantu for uplifting him with her words

Known to drop the most unorthodox pieces of advice, socialite Zodwa Wabantu left a big impression on rapper Reason recently when she uplifted him with her words, telling him she's proud of him for being authentic in an industry filled with pretenders.

Reason recently took to Instagram to open up about a life-changing encounter with Zodwa at a recent party.

Reason explained that Zodwa's advice came on the back of him having being told by a few people in his circle that his moves are being observed and that he ought to be careful of how he moves.

“But anyway I bump into Zodwa wa Bantu at DBN Gogo’s party. You know, she arrives, she chilled. I did some snaps, made fun of her, she made fun of me and we laughed. And then we partied and somewhere along the lines Zodwa turns to me and she’s like ‘you know I’m really happy for you.’ And I’m like what do you mean, she’s like ‘I’m really happy that you are doing you.”

“The one day you’ve got blond hair; the next day you’ve got pink hair now you are here with the Amapiano bruv’s next thing you are with Tira. You are just living your life and you are happy. I’m happy to see you doing you. She goes on to say she’s always known me this serious person, this careful guy and now I’m just doing me, and she said you should be grateful because people out there aren’t doing them,” Reason recalled the moment.

Watch the video below: