TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Connie Chiume's star-studded 69th birthday celebration

12 June 2021 - 08:00
Connie Chiume celebrated her birthday in style.
Connie Chiume celebrated her birthday in style.
Image: Via Instagram

Veteran actress Connie Chiume celebrated her 69th birthday recently, and the star couldn't have asked for a more momentous and memorable day!

Taking to Instagram with snaps from the day, Gomora's Connie spent the day wining and dining with friends, family and colleagues at 012 Lifestyle Brooklyn in Pretoria, with lunch prepared by Mzansi's media personality cum private chef Somizi. 

Loved ones were treated to champagne, flowers, cake and a whole lot of partying it up. 

“Oh yes! Modimo, I give you thanks for 69 years of my life. A big happy birthday to myself and everyone celebrating today,” she wrote. 

Many of Mzansi's biggest names took to wishing the star all the best on another trip around the sun. Hulisani Ravele, Minnie Dlamini, Gail Mabalane and Thuso Mbedu were just some of the names filling up the comments with love for the Black Panther actress

“Bathong Ma! 69? Where? You are such an inspiration. Happy, happy birthday. You are loved!” said Gail.

“Happy happy birthday Mama! Bo my baby love you!” wrote Hulisani.

Check out the snaps below:

READ MORE

‘Gomora’ cast & crew ecstatic about series being renewed for season 2

'Gomora' has been renewed for season 2
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Here's how Moonchild owned 2020

From 'Black Is King' to working with UK band Gorillaz, Moonchild owned the game!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Why Zodwa of 'Gomora' is the nation's fave TV auntie

Zodwa left social media in a frenzy, with fans giving her a standing ovation for her world-class performance.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘I’m so incredibly thankful for you': DJ Zinhle pens sweet b-day note for ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's a glimpse of Ntando Duma's fancy new house TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I will embarrass you in front of your girl' — DJ Maphorisa is fuming after ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Save your mourning’ - Ramaphosa’s tribute to Shaleen Surtie-Richards receives ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘House Of Zwide’ to replace ‘Rhythm City’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail