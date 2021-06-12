SNAPS | Inside Connie Chiume's star-studded 69th birthday celebration

Veteran actress Connie Chiume celebrated her 69th birthday recently, and the star couldn't have asked for a more momentous and memorable day!

Taking to Instagram with snaps from the day, Gomora's Connie spent the day wining and dining with friends, family and colleagues at 012 Lifestyle Brooklyn in Pretoria, with lunch prepared by Mzansi's media personality cum private chef Somizi.

Loved ones were treated to champagne, flowers, cake and a whole lot of partying it up.

“Oh yes! Modimo, I give you thanks for 69 years of my life. A big happy birthday to myself and everyone celebrating today,” she wrote.

Many of Mzansi's biggest names took to wishing the star all the best on another trip around the sun. Hulisani Ravele, Minnie Dlamini, Gail Mabalane and Thuso Mbedu were just some of the names filling up the comments with love for the Black Panther actress

“Bathong Ma! 69? Where? You are such an inspiration. Happy, happy birthday. You are loved!” said Gail.

“Happy happy birthday Mama! Bo my baby love you!” wrote Hulisani.

Check out the snaps below: