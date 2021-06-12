TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 3 must watch moments from Netflix's 'Viva!' official trailer

Chrizelda Kekana
12 June 2021 - 12:00

As the due date for the worldwide launch of Netflix's Viva! nears, Mzansi is super excited to see the dance-themed series.  After they dropped the official trailer, Mzansi has realised that it has more than a good story and good dance moves to look forward to.

The much-anticipated series which gives huge Jika Ma Jika vibes or promises to give Mzansi it's own version of the Step Up movie franchise will launch officially later this month.

After months of waiting Netflix shared the official trailer.

Viva! is about a talented street dancer struggling while juggling the demands of a dead-end job, family responsibilities, and a rocky love life. When she discovers a dance competition with a cash prize, she realises that her moves could be the ticket out of her working-class neighbourhood in Durban.

Mzansi already knows the story promises to be good and that the dancing is Mzansi-flavoured to the core and will probably knock everybody's socks off. However, the trailer has revealed that viewers can look out for more, such as:

The drip!

You see that Rich Mnisi in there? The swag on the people in the series will be worth your time.

Screenshot from Jiva!
Screenshot from Jiva!
Image: YouTube/Netflix

The views!

The series made sure to capture the most amazing views of Mzansi.

Screenshot from Jiva!
Screenshot from Jiva!
Image: YouTube/Netflix

Their fave upcoming stars!

This face looks familiar right? She's doing the most on Tik Tok, that may be where you know Stella Phumla Dlangalala from.

Screenshot from Jiva!
Screenshot from Jiva!
Image: YouTube/Netflix

Lead actress, Noxolo Dlamini spoke about her excitement for Jiva!'s launch on Instagram where she shared that it was one of her wildest dreams come true.

My heart is exploding with such gratitude! I’m having a party, soaring on the wings of my angels. I carry the strength and love of my ancestors and every time I conquer it feels like they’re winking at me!

In a dedication meant for her co-stars, Noxolo expressed her deepest respect for her colleagues.

“Stella Phumla Dlangalala, Candice Modiselle, Zazi Kunene and Sne Mbatha, I respect you ladies! You’re fierce fighters and I couldn’t have asked for a better team. We did it guys! After what seemed like forever, we actually did it. I’m proud of us and I love you!”

“I’m truly blessed to have played alongside each and everyone of you! I pray this opens doors for all of you,” she said.

