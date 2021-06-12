WATCH | 3 must watch moments from Netflix's 'Viva!' official trailer

As the due date for the worldwide launch of Netflix's Viva! nears, Mzansi is super excited to see the dance-themed series. After they dropped the official trailer, Mzansi has realised that it has more than a good story and good dance moves to look forward to.

The much-anticipated series which gives huge Jika Ma Jika vibes or promises to give Mzansi it's own version of the Step Up movie franchise will launch officially later this month.

After months of waiting Netflix shared the official trailer.

Viva! is about a talented street dancer struggling while juggling the demands of a dead-end job, family responsibilities, and a rocky love life. When she discovers a dance competition with a cash prize, she realises that her moves could be the ticket out of her working-class neighbourhood in Durban.

Mzansi already knows the story promises to be good and that the dancing is Mzansi-flavoured to the core and will probably knock everybody's socks off. However, the trailer has revealed that viewers can look out for more, such as:

The drip!

You see that Rich Mnisi in there? The swag on the people in the series will be worth your time.