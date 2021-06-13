Connie Ferguson pens heartfelt post to daughter Ali on her birthday
Actress and business woman Connie Ferguson had a heartfelt message of love for her and Shona Ferguson's daughter Ali on her 19th birthday.
Posting snaps of the day of celebration, Connie dedicated a letter to her last born child. Having a close-knit mother-daughter relationship, the star had only words of encouragement and praise for her beloved Ali.
“A very happy birthday to my gym buddy, my dance coach, my heart soother, my 'Dando', my heart, my last born, my everything!”
“19! God is good! May all your deepest wishes and dreams be realised my baby Ali Ferguson. With your drive and passion, you can be absolutely anything you want to be! Happy birthday my angel! I love you more that words can express!” she wrote.
Check it out:
Besides being a high-powered media mogul, Connie is fond of those special moments with family.
Just last month, the The Queen producer was ecstatic to celebrate her father's birthday. Posting to Instagram, Connie said it was a day that brought immense joy to their family during the pandemic.
“I have never seen him so happy. He looks younger than he did last year with the most youthful spirit. And he’s always the first to boast about how good he looks. That his skin is still fresh.
“I thank God for your life papa. I thank God that at 85, you have all your wits about you. You’re still sharp, still smart, still funny, still wise and still strong.”