Connie Ferguson pens heartfelt post to daughter Ali on her birthday

Actress and business woman Connie Ferguson had a heartfelt message of love for her and Shona Ferguson's daughter Ali on her 19th birthday.

Posting snaps of the day of celebration, Connie dedicated a letter to her last born child. Having a close-knit mother-daughter relationship, the star had only words of encouragement and praise for her beloved Ali.

“A very happy birthday to my gym buddy, my dance coach, my heart soother, my 'Dando', my heart, my last born, my everything!”

“19! God is good! May all your deepest wishes and dreams be realised my baby Ali Ferguson. With your drive and passion, you can be absolutely anything you want to be! Happy birthday my angel! I love you more that words can express!” she wrote.

