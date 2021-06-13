Fans freak out at Trevor Noah and ‘bestie’ Beyoncé’s fist bump

Reflecting on the moment, Trevor said he was "living a dream".

I've thought of every possible caption for this picture but really what can I write You’re at the Brooklyn Nets game, the King of Brooklyn walks in with his wife Beyoncé and then they both fist-bump you.

"You try to act cool but then later you see a picture of the moment and you realise that this life is insane! What a privilege and magical moment to experience in life. And even though magic happens to me every day, I hope the little South African boy inside of me never stops reminding me that I’m living a dream," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of the fist-bump.

It wasn't JUST that Trev met Bey - though we would pretty much die at that alone - but that he seemed to greet her like they went to nursery school together.

The pair were hailed as besties of the year and, honestly, we wanna come back as Trev in our next life.