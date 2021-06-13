TshisaLIVE

Fans freak out at Trevor Noah and ‘bestie’ Beyoncé’s fist bump

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
13 June 2021 - 12:00
Trevor Noah ran into Bey at the basketball.
Image: Instagram/ Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah had the streets in a mess this week when a snap of him with Beyoncé went viral on social media.

Trevor is out there living his best life and had many wishing they could spend a minute in his shoes when they spotted the pair exchanging fist-bumps at a basketball game.

The SA-born comedian and his crew were at the Barclays Center in New York City watching the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets when Queen Bey walked past with her hubby Jay-Z.

Reflecting on the moment, Trevor said he was "living a dream".

I've thought of every possible caption for this picture but really what can I write You’re at the Brooklyn Nets game, the King of Brooklyn walks in with his wife Beyoncé and then they both fist-bump you.

"You try to act cool but then later you see a picture of the moment and you realise that this life is insane! What a privilege and magical moment to experience in life. And even though magic happens to me every day, I hope the little South African boy inside of me never stops reminding me that I’m living a dream," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of the fist-bump.

It wasn't JUST that Trev met Bey - though we would pretty much die at that alone - but that he seemed to greet her like they went to nursery school together.

The pair were hailed as besties of the year and, honestly, we wanna come back as Trev in our next life.

