TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Funeral service for Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
13 June 2021 - 14:05

Shaleen Surtie-Richards is being laid to rest today.

Family and friends have gathered at Durbanville Memorial Park in Cape Town to bid farewell to iconic actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards. 

The veteran actress was found dead in a guest house in Cape Town on June 7 where she was staying during the filming of the TV series Arendsvlei

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday approved the request for Shaleen to be honoured with a category 2 Special Provincial Funeral. 

Earlier this week the president extended his condolences to Shaleen's family, friends and colleagues. 

“We have lost a household performer whose distinctive energy, artistic versatility and humility touched generations of South Africans for more than three decades.

“On stage and screen Shaleen Surtie-Richards held a mirror to our unjust past and gave us hope for our future as a nation. May her soul rest in peace,” he said. 

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, fans have been encouraged to pay their final respects by watching the funeral service virtually. 

Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa announced he had joined the late icon's family and the SAPS for the half-masting of the national flag at the Durbanville police station. 

Family spokesperson Alistair Isobell said the family had decided to request the provincial send-off due to the important role Shaleen played in the coloured community and creative industry as a whole.  

“We believe that Shaleen has been an advocate, ambassador and a voice for the coloured community throughout SA as to what can be accomplished, as well as an inspiration to many aspiring actresses, including being instrumental in ensuring that the young female coloured community know that any and all goals can be reached through dedication and hard work,” he said in a statement. 

READ MORE

SA star Shaleen Surtie-Richards to be laid to rest on Sunday

Shaleen Surtie-Richards' funeral will take place on Sunday, June 13
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Former ‘Generations’ star Fana Mokoena on Shaleen Surtie-Richards’ death: ‘You were my rock every time I worked with you’

Fana Mokoena paid tribute to Shaleen Surtie-Richards, who died on Monday morning.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

IN PICTURES | The life and times of actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Fans will remember Shaleen Surtie-Richards for her beautiful smile among many other attributes.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Shaleen Surtie-Richards' family slam 'suicide' as the cause of the actress' death

"All kinds of rumours are flying around as to the cause of death which is why we would like to emphasise that Ms Surtie-Richards did not commit ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Here's a glimpse of Ntando Duma's fancy new house TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Sbu has his eye on another Guinness World Record TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘I’m so incredibly thankful for you': DJ Zinhle pens sweet b-day note for ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘House Of Zwide’ to replace ‘Rhythm City’ TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Save your mourning’ - Ramaphosa’s tribute to Shaleen Surtie-Richards receives ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail