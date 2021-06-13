WATCH LIVE | Funeral service for Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Family and friends have gathered at Durbanville Memorial Park in Cape Town to bid farewell to iconic actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

The veteran actress was found dead in a guest house in Cape Town on June 7 where she was staying during the filming of the TV series Arendsvlei.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday approved the request for Shaleen to be honoured with a category 2 Special Provincial Funeral.

Earlier this week the president extended his condolences to Shaleen's family, friends and colleagues.

“We have lost a household performer whose distinctive energy, artistic versatility and humility touched generations of South Africans for more than three decades.

“On stage and screen Shaleen Surtie-Richards held a mirror to our unjust past and gave us hope for our future as a nation. May her soul rest in peace,” he said.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, fans have been encouraged to pay their final respects by watching the funeral service virtually.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa announced he had joined the late icon's family and the SAPS for the half-masting of the national flag at the Durbanville police station.