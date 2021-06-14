Boity hits back at body shaming over her weight
Media personality Boity has lashed out against body-shaming trolls, reminding people that weight gain is part of life.
It all began after images of the media personality celebrating a birthday came to light on Twitter. Boity can be seen partying it up at an all-white party with friends and loved ones.
What seemed like an innocent update on the 4436 rapper’s lit social life turned into trolls commenting on her supposed “weight gain”.
I thought she had the perfect body 🤨 pic.twitter.com/kcBj9rIa9Q— Thandi (@Thandi06629628) June 11, 2021
However, the star didn’t take the comments lying down.
She told the weight gain police that she didn’t care about their comments.
“Bathong lona? Leave my weight gain alone. It happens,” said Boity.
“As long as I’m happy and making that paper, Akere bo lovey?” she added.
As long as I’m happy and making that paper, Akere bo lovey? 😁😁😁😅😘❤️— 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) June 11, 2021
Many cheered Boity for being unapologetic and praised her for speaking her truth.
Others took to the reply section of the tweet to share their own stories regarding comments about their bodies.
Check them out:
Nothing wrong with your weight gain! You are still 🔥🔥🔥, weight gain, weight loss, weight same, bona!!!— Makgotso M 💋 (@MakgotsoM1) June 11, 2021
If you are overweight they'll say that you eat too much if you loose wait they'll say you look sick if you dress👗 nice they'll say you show off and if you dress simple they'll say you're poor, Unfortunately no matter what you do people will always find a way to criticize you 🙌— AMG GLC63 S Coupe (@Evelyn28178108) June 11, 2021
I've always wondered, why is weight gain associated with a bad/negative thing? Because YOU!!!! YOU LOOK AMAZING with that "weight gain"!!!— Khanyisa Nondlwana (@Kanyie85) June 11, 2021
My father used to make nasty comments of how I gained so much weight, i loved the way I looked and feel didn't see any problem. I lost weight and the comments haven't stopped of how much I lost weight. Kanti ufunani 🤷♀️🤷♀️— iluvmonde (@iluvmonde1) June 11, 2021
Two weeks back I went to the office.. One of my colleagues laughed at me until tears rolled down her cheeks.. Merely because I've gained weight.I was shocked at this devilish act.Mind you me I didn't choose to stop exercising nor to gain this weight,its health reasons.Evil people— Paula Motsididi (@Sweetskal) June 11, 2021
It happens shame. Especially when you stay in your lane and mind your business— Roman (@Roman_Vertigo) June 11, 2021
Guys leave my Boity Alone 😋 pic.twitter.com/tp2t6mHOAd— Man of Steel👨🏭 ⚙️ (@Thapzito4) June 11, 2021