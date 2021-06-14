TshisaLIVE

Boity hits back at body shaming over her weight

14 June 2021 - 14:00
Boity has hit back at tweeps who commented on her weight.
Boity has hit back at tweeps who commented on her weight.
Image: Instagram/Boity

Media personality Boity has lashed out against body-shaming trolls, reminding people that weight gain is part of life.

It all began after images of the media personality celebrating a birthday came to light on Twitter. Boity can be seen partying it up at an all-white party with friends and loved ones.

What seemed like an innocent update on the 4436 rapper’s lit social life  turned into trolls commenting on her supposed “weight gain”.

However, the star didn’t take the comments lying down.

She told the weight gain police that she didn’t care about their comments. 

“Bathong lona? Leave my weight gain alone. It happens,” said Boity.

“As long as I’m happy and making that paper, Akere bo lovey?” she added. 

Many cheered Boity for being unapologetic and praised her for speaking her truth.

Others took to the reply section of the tweet to share their own stories regarding comments about their bodies.

Check them out:

Boity clears the air on pregnancy speculation

The TL could #relate.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Ntsiki Mazwai slams ‘boozing’ culture, says it is taking society backwards

Ntsiki asked her followers to 'wake up' when it comes to drinking culture.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Inside Boity’s glamorous birthday celebration

Pop those bottles! It's time to celebrate Boity!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Here's a glimpse of Ntando Duma's fancy new house TshisaLIVE
  2. Connie Ferguson pens heartfelt post to daughter Ali on her birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Sbu has his eye on another Guinness World Record TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | MaMkhize hands over one of 20 houses she’s building for the ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Reason is grateful to Zodwa Wabantu for uplifting him with her words TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal