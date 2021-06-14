TshisaLIVE

'He is a legend to me and will forever be' - Big Xhosa gushes about working with iFani

14 June 2021 - 08:00
The newcomer is elated to work with rap legend iFani.
The newcomer is elated to work with rap legend iFani.
Image: Twitter/Big Xhosa x Lauren Mulligan

New to the rap game, Big Xhosa is ecstatic about bagging the opportunity to work with Ewe hitmaker, iFani ... someone he grew up admiring.

Big Xhosa entered the industry with a bang when he took aim at the entire hip-hop industry in his diss track earlier this year. 

Now the newcomer has teamed up with iFani on a single called Ikuku Endala

Speaking about working with someone he's admired, Big Xhosa said he was excited about the iFani feature as he grew up watching the star on TV. He said out of all the big names he could have worked with, he chose the legendary rapper. 

I don't think there's anybody as excited as me about this iFani feature. I used to watch him on TV, now he is on my song? I have access to work with a lot of established artists but I preferred iFani. He is a legend to me and will forever be, I don't care ba nithini!," said Big Xhosa.

iFani also took to social media to chat about working with the pot-stirrer. Seeing something of himself in him, iFani wished Big Xhosa all the best on the future of his career.

“Big Xhosa is a dope kid, a young dyan. A great soul. I wish him all the success I had and more! And no downfall like me,” said iFani. 

READ MORE

'We said rappers, not clowns' - Ambitiouz throws shade at iFani, fans aren't here for it

Even normal twitizens caught strays, with one user being told the only way they could join Ambitiouz was via a stokvel group.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Mzansi applauds 'strategic' Big Xhosa after he drops a lit freestyle

The question is, do you want Big Xhosa or SOS?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper responds to suggestions of a Big Xhosa boxing match, calls him a 'clout-seeker'

Big Xhosa claims he'll "knock out" Cassper Nyovest in the first round of a boxing match...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Here's a glimpse of Ntando Duma's fancy new house TshisaLIVE
  2. Connie Ferguson pens heartfelt post to daughter Ali on her birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Sbu has his eye on another Guinness World Record TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | MaMkhize hands over one of 20 houses she’s building for the ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Reason is grateful to Zodwa Wabantu for uplifting him with her words TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal