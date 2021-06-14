'He is a legend to me and will forever be' - Big Xhosa gushes about working with iFani
New to the rap game, Big Xhosa is ecstatic about bagging the opportunity to work with Ewe hitmaker, iFani ... someone he grew up admiring.
Big Xhosa entered the industry with a bang when he took aim at the entire hip-hop industry in his diss track earlier this year.
Now the newcomer has teamed up with iFani on a single called Ikuku Endala.
Speaking about working with someone he's admired, Big Xhosa said he was excited about the iFani feature as he grew up watching the star on TV. He said out of all the big names he could have worked with, he chose the legendary rapper.
“I don't think there's anybody as excited as me about this iFani feature. I used to watch him on TV, now he is on my song? I have access to work with a lot of established artists but I preferred iFani. He is a legend to me and will forever be, I don't care ba nithini!," said Big Xhosa.
I don't think there's anybody as excited as me about this iFani feature😂🔥. I used to watch him on TV, now he is on my song? I have access to work with a lot of established artists but I preferred iFani. He is a legend to me and will forever be, I don't care ba nithini!— Big XHOSA (@SOS_RSA) June 9, 2021
iFani also took to social media to chat about working with the pot-stirrer. Seeing something of himself in him, iFani wished Big Xhosa all the best on the future of his career.
“Big Xhosa is a dope kid, a young dyan. A great soul. I wish him all the success I had and more! And no downfall like me,” said iFani.
Music video done ✅ (ikuku endala)— iFani (@iFani_Haymani) June 6, 2021
