Mzansi reacts to Trevor Noah's snub of SA in his upcoming comedy 'world tour'

SA born comedian Trevor Noah has announced his upcoming stand-up comedy tour Back To Abnormal that will take place later this year, however all the dates listed so far are only for people in the US and Europe.

Trevor excitedly took to his Instagram to share the great news about his first stand-up comedy tour since the world was hit by the global Covi-19 pandemic.

“I'm excited to announce my brand new Back To Abnormal World Tour with a special ticket presale going down tomorrow at 10am! We're coming back, baby!” he said.

In the video that accompanied the announcement, the comedian said he was delighted that after having being shut down by the pandemic for a while, he was back to doing what he loves.

“The pandemic shut us down for a while but now we are back . I'll be on the road in the fall.”

According to Trevor's website, his “world tour” available dates show that the tour will start in September and go on until December.

Unless, he's yet to add more dates and locations, SA is not on the list.

Watch the announcement video below: