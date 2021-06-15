SNAPS | Four Mzansi celebs you'll get to see on BBC Lifestyle's new 'Listing Jozi'

Attempting to follow in the footsteps of property-themed reality shows such as Netflix's Selling Sunset, BBC Lifestyle is bringing Mzansi's first reality property listing show, Listing Jozi follows the daily hustle of five high-end brokers.

Giving the country a front row seat into some of Jozi’s most affluent homes, the show will follow the hustle of a dynamic team of local estate agents, meeting famous faces along the way as they learn more about SA’s property market.

The five high-end brokers will competitively list and sell multimillion-rand homes, ranging from R5 million to over R60 million and some of Mzansi famous faces will make an appearance in the much anticipated show.

Here are some of the familiar faces to look out for on Listing Jozi — see if you can spot more during the six-part series:

South African actress and fashion blogger: Shashi Naidoo

Shashi is also a model and Mzansi may remember her for hogging headlines in 2018... Remember when she was slammed after she got into a debate with a follower on Instagram and labelled Gaza a “s**thole”.

The media personality has been lowkey after that incident only popping up every now and then with sexy Instagram update and deep motivational messages.