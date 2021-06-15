Somizi trends as 'Checkpoint' looks into what he was paid to do the cook-off with minister Kubayi-Ngubane

Contrary to what the department of tourism has said about not paying celebrity chef Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung for the cook-off that happened earlier this year with minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, eNCA's Checkpoint has released a video teasing their next episode where Somizi reveals that he sent an invoice and was allegedly paid.

The release of this teaser video from the investigative show on Monday landed Somizi on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday as Mzansi waited in anticipation for the show to air.

In the video which gathered over 500 retweets in the 13 hours since it was posted, Somizi is asked by the Checkpoint journalist just how much he was paid to do the cook-off. He refuses to share that figure saying, “Ha! I don't owe anyone that information ...”

The journalist pushes on and proceeds to ask, “Did you get paid, yes or no?”

Somizi then responds, “I did send in an invoice” then later adds, “Ask them how much they paid me.”

Watch the teaser video below: