Twitter drags Prince Kaybee for his 'anti-pioneer' comments

DJ Prince Kaybee has called out those who believe they are special because they have achieved something first, saying it doesn't make you top of the game.

Taking to Twitter to throw some typical Prince Kaybee shade, the Hosh hitmaker called out those who are the first to accomplish a milestone or unattained goal.

Though it may be a commendable feat, the star came with a stinging reminder that being first at the dinner table does not make you the best on the horizon.

“Sometimes being the first to do something doesn’t mean you the best, you are just the first,” said Kaybee.