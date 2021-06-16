Cassper claims radio stations don’t play his music, but fan love keeps him going
Proving that he's a big deal on account of his fans and nobody else, rapper Cassper Nyovest took to his social media to thank the few radio stations that play his music, insinuating that he's never had any of his hits top the radio charts because radios usually snub his songs.
The rapper's latest amapiano track got a whooping “yasss” from his fans who agreed that it was a hit in the growing and popular genre. Though he made his name as a hip-hop artist primarily, the rapper has expanded his brand and didn't shy away from exploring other music genres.
A tweep took to Cassper's TL to express his concern over how — in his observations — Cassper's songs never make it to the top 5 of most radio stations' music charts.
Responding to the tweep, Cassper said he was aware of the “problem” and it wasn't new.
“Never had a number 1 song on radio in my career. With so many big songs including Siyathandana, not once,” shared the rapper.
Cassper added, “Shout out to the radio stations that are giving the song the airplay it deserves. I am loved and supported by the people doe. They keep me going so that's what we celebrate.”
His fans, who were not aware that none of his hits including Doc Shebeleza, Gusheshe, Mama I made It, Baby Girl among others have ever claimed the number one spot on a radio chart, were shook at the revelation.
Tweeps filled up Cassper's comments expressing their disbelief at his statement but his fans also validated his statement, that he is who he is because of the love they have for him.
When his latest single Siyathandana featuring Abidoza and Boohle dropped, the song was a smash hit, with fans already adding the song to their groove playlists.
However, not all of `Mzansi has been keen on the star’s move to the ever-changing, ever-growing amapiano genre. One unimpressed Twitter user took to the TL to vent about how they felt Mufasa had “ruined” the song with his involvement.
Cassper responded, schooling the tweep on the real genius behind the hit. The star reminded everyone that he wrote the song and it was his own.
“Y’all do know that’s my song, right? Like I am not featured on the song. I wrote it. The melody Boohle is singing was written by me. Like I made the song with Abidoza before Boohle blessed it and took it out the roof. Y’all pretending I asked to be on the song or I bought it,” wrote Cassper at the time.