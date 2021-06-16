Cassper claims radio stations don’t play his music, but fan love keeps him going

Proving that he's a big deal on account of his fans and nobody else, rapper Cassper Nyovest took to his social media to thank the few radio stations that play his music, insinuating that he's never had any of his hits top the radio charts because radios usually snub his songs.

The rapper's latest amapiano track got a whooping “yasss” from his fans who agreed that it was a hit in the growing and popular genre. Though he made his name as a hip-hop artist primarily, the rapper has expanded his brand and didn't shy away from exploring other music genres.

A tweep took to Cassper's TL to express his concern over how — in his observations — Cassper's songs never make it to the top 5 of most radio stations' music charts.

Responding to the tweep, Cassper said he was aware of the “problem” and it wasn't new.

“Never had a number 1 song on radio in my career. With so many big songs including Siyathandana, not once,” shared the rapper.

Cassper added, “Shout out to the radio stations that are giving the song the airplay it deserves. I am loved and supported by the people doe. They keep me going so that's what we celebrate.”