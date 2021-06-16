TshisaLIVE

Cassper on being weary of haters who pretend to be concerned

16 June 2021 - 14:00
Cassper Nyovest has warned fans about those who feign concern.
Cassper Nyovest has warned fans about those who feign concern.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has warned fans about haters who disguise themselves as concerned people,  saying they were dangerous kinds of individuals.

After being in the entertainment game for more than a decade, Cassper has faced his fair share of haters. 

Taking to the TL with his usual Mufasa advice, self-proclaimed future billionaire Cassper warned fans about haters, saying they can easily disguise themselves as people who have good intentions. The star believes these kinds of people are a danger to others.

Beware of the haters who disguise themselves as concerned individuals. Dangerous individuals those,” said Cassper.

In usual fashion, fans took to the comments section of the tweet, gassing up the star and sharing their own advice on how to combat deceptive haters.

Check them out:

Cassper often hits back at the hate thrown his way. Recently, a tweep accused the star of being irrelevant. and went on a rant about Cassper not being the flavour of the day, calling him a Young Thug or Rick Ross copycat.

The Nokuthula hitmaker clapped back, telling the troll to go rest as stress is clouding his judgment. 

“Go sleep, my guy. You're clearly stressed. We all are, corona ke masepa,” said Cassper.

