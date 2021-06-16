Cassper on being weary of haters who pretend to be concerned

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has warned fans about haters who disguise themselves as concerned people, saying they were dangerous kinds of individuals.

After being in the entertainment game for more than a decade, Cassper has faced his fair share of haters.

Taking to the TL with his usual Mufasa advice, self-proclaimed future billionaire Cassper warned fans about haters, saying they can easily disguise themselves as people who have good intentions. The star believes these kinds of people are a danger to others.

“Beware of the haters who disguise themselves as concerned individuals. Dangerous individuals those,” said Cassper.