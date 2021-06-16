Cassper on being weary of haters who pretend to be concerned
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has warned fans about haters who disguise themselves as concerned people, saying they were dangerous kinds of individuals.
After being in the entertainment game for more than a decade, Cassper has faced his fair share of haters.
Taking to the TL with his usual Mufasa advice, self-proclaimed future billionaire Cassper warned fans about haters, saying they can easily disguise themselves as people who have good intentions. The star believes these kinds of people are a danger to others.
“Beware of the haters who disguise themselves as concerned individuals. Dangerous individuals those,” said Cassper.
Beware of the haters that disguise themselves as concerned individuals. Dangerous individuals those.— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 13, 2021
In usual fashion, fans took to the comments section of the tweet, gassing up the star and sharing their own advice on how to combat deceptive haters.
Check them out:
Haters will broadcast your failure but whisper success pic.twitter.com/F69igiDftK— Bongza Moscow (@BongzaMoscow) June 13, 2021
Full testimony of fake friendships ..people masquerading as your buddy only to use you as a ladder to bigger things ..Bongani Fassie opened my eyes 😒— AsandeLumka (@AsandeLumka) June 13, 2021
People say sky is the limit till someone actually aim at the sky. The condescending undertones that takes at swipe at the legacy deal indirectly is disrespectful to aspirant black business men and woman.— bigbadwolf (@silverbrownfox) June 13, 2021
I for once would like to appreciate your moves, make it seem way to easy while it's hard to open all close doors out there Bro! You a inspiration in presence to all off us young father's. I'd like to know if was not for Music,fame and the enforcement deals you have...— Xolani (@Xolani81322081) June 13, 2021
Cassper often hits back at the hate thrown his way. Recently, a tweep accused the star of being irrelevant. and went on a rant about Cassper not being the flavour of the day, calling him a Young Thug or Rick Ross copycat.
The Nokuthula hitmaker clapped back, telling the troll to go rest as stress is clouding his judgment.
“Go sleep, my guy. You're clearly stressed. We all are, corona ke masepa,” said Cassper.