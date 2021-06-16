Leanne Dlamini gets real about self-hate due to lockdown weight gain

Media personality Leanne Kistan-Dlamini has taken to her social media to remind parents to be kinder to themselves as they navigate life during a pandemic, saying their self-care is vital as their children are watching how to love themselves through their parents.

Taking to her Instagram, Leanne shared the results of her recent introspection exercise. The media personality said she recently had to call herself to order after she realised she was being mean to her self and demonstrating actions of a person who doesn’t love herself.

“Our girls don’t simply decide to hate their bodies. We teach them to,” she began.

“I had to do a serious self-check over the last few months and apologise to myself and my daughters for the way I was speaking to myself and what I was allowing them to see and hear,” she said.

Leanne admitted gaining weight this past year due to the lockdown didn’t help her as it gave her ammunition she used to talk negatively about and to herself.

“The negative self-talk I was doing was almost out of control after gaining weight this past year and there was no way I was going to raise girls who didn’t love their bodies. Mamas, let’s raise girls and boys who love their bodies despite their size! All bodies are good bodies,” Leanne said before encouraging children and their parents to embrace themselves as they are with kindness.

Read her full caption below: