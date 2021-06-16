TshisaLIVE

Leanne Dlamini gets real about self-hate due to lockdown weight gain

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
16 June 2021 - 10:00
Media personality Leanne Kistan-Dlamini has encouraged parents to love themselves because their children are watching.
Media personality Leanne Kistan-Dlamini has encouraged parents to love themselves because their children are watching.
Image: Instagram/Leanne Dlamini

Media personality Leanne Kistan-Dlamini has taken to her social media to remind parents to be kinder to themselves as they navigate life during a pandemic, saying their self-care is vital as their children are watching how to love themselves through their parents.

Taking to her Instagram, Leanne shared the results of her recent introspection exercise. The media personality said she recently had to call herself to order after she realised she was being mean to her self and demonstrating actions of a person who doesn’t love herself.

Our girls don’t simply decide to hate their bodies. We teach them to,” she began.

“I had to do a serious self-check over the last few months and apologise to myself and my daughters for the way I was speaking to myself and what I was allowing them to see and hear,” she said.

Leanne admitted gaining weight this past year due to the lockdown didn’t help her as it gave her ammunition she used to talk negatively about and to herself.

“The negative self-talk I was doing was almost out of control after gaining weight this past year and there was no way I was going to raise girls who didn’t love their bodies. Mamas, let’s raise girls and boys who love their bodies despite their size! All bodies are good bodies,” Leanne said before encouraging children and their parents to embrace themselves as they are with kindness.

Read her full caption below:

Covid-19 and its subsequent lockdowns not only affected people’s health but its devastating effects also saw people suffer emotionally, financially and even mentally.

A lot of Mzansi celebs have opened up about how theyve been negatively affected, many opening up about the weight gain that came with the sudden, unexpected change of pace.

Media personality Hulisani was one of the celebs who took to her social media to reflect on the lockdown weight gain. Hulisani got candid with her followers about her lockdown weight gain and how it affected her.

“Reality check. I’ve put on about 10 kilos of ‘lockdown weight. I know I’m not alone!” she began her post.

The media personality, who has become synonymous with preaching the message of self- love, explained that while she planned to take the necessary steps to get rid of the “extra” weight, she was conscious about not letting her confidence take a knock in the meantime.

“The most important part for me is that I have not allowed this change in my physical appearance to stop me from living my life to the fullest! I know there are lifestyle changes I need to make, and I will make them, but in the meantime I am not opting out of life,” she said.

Media personality Leanne Dlamini has encourages parents to love themselves as their children are watching.
Media personality Leanne Dlamini has encourages parents to love themselves as their children are watching.
Image: Instagram/Leanne Dlamini
Media personality Leanne Dlamini has encourages parents to love themselves as their children are watching.
Media personality Leanne Dlamini has encourages parents to love themselves as their children are watching.
Image: Instagram/Leanne Dlamini
