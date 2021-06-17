Halala! Babes Wodumo has given birth

Gqom stars and controversial couple Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha have announced that they're officially parents.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Babes shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed cradling a baby.

Proud papa, Mampintsha can be seen beaming with joy at Babes' side.

“Unkulunkulu emuhle njalo (God is always good). Our beautiful blessing is finally here, inhlanhla yethu.!!" Babes revealed.

Babes and Mampintsha have not yet revealed their baby's name or if they're the proud parents of a boy or girl.

The comments section of Babes' post was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebs, including Phindile Gwala, Thuli Phongolo, Gugu Khathi, Abdul Khoza, Lungile Radu and several others.

Close friend and fellow musician, DJ Tira also took to his Instagram to re-share the post and congratulate the new parents.