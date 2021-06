Halala! Babes Wodumo has given birth

Speculation that Babes was expecting first began to swirl in March this year when pictures from her 27th birthday party went viral after fans spotted a “baby bump”.

At the time, both Babes and Mampintsha blue ticked pregnancy rumours.

Ever since then, they have both danced around the swirling pregnancy rumours until earlier this week, when Babes confirmed the speculation in the official trailer for their upcoming Showmax reality show, Uthando Lodumo, which airs on June 30.

After Mampintsha got down on one knee in October last year, they traditionally tied the knot in April.

It was a joyous occasion attended by family and close friends, including DJ Tira, Danger and Lvovo in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Within a blink of an eye and now I’m left speechless, the journey wasn’t easy but we stuck together through thick and thin. Ngiyabonga Mashimane,” Babes said of the moment.