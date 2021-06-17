Mzansi reacts to Somizi's 'Checkpoint' interview on tourism minister's cook-off

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's interview on eNCA's Checkpoint about the cook-off with the tourism minister earlier this year has still left leaves the nation with unanswered questions over how much the star was actually paid.

When a backlash over minister of tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane's decision to hire Somizi instead of a young chef erupted, the minister claimed that Somizi was allegedly not paid.

The cook-off took place on May 17, ahead of the department's of tourism's budget vote on May 18.

In the 30-minute Checkpoint segment, Somizi at first danced around payment questions but later revealed that he did submit an invoice for the event.

The journalist pushes on and proceeds to ask, “Did you get paid, yes or no?”

Somizi then responded, “I did send in an invoice”, adding, “Ask them how much they paid me.”

After saying that he doesn't owe anyone a response, Somizi said he was “closing his laptop” and moving on from the incident.

Though no figure was revealed, speaking on the ministerial cook-off department spokesperson Dr Blessing Manale chatted about the procurement of funds for the event.

In a heated moment, the journalist calls out the spokesperson for defending Somizi and Minister Kubayi-Ngubane saying that the ministerial cook-off counted as a MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism event.

“MICE literally means a small event overnight for a few people but big spenders like people have done all over the country go to the Durban July, sleep there a few days and come back,” he said.

“MICE is not applicable to the event that happened,” responded the journalist.

The interview led to exasperation from Mzansi, with many weighing in on Somizi's response and how the department of tourism handles their funds.

Check out the reactions: