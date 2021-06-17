TshisaLIVE

Mzansi reacts to Somizi's 'Checkpoint' interview on tourism minister's cook-off

17 June 2021 - 11:30
The star has spoken out against his dealings with the SA government.
The star has spoken out against his dealings with the SA government.
Image: Instagram/Somizi

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's interview on eNCA's Checkpoint about the cook-off with the tourism minister earlier this year has still left leaves the nation with unanswered questions over how much the star was actually paid.  

When a backlash over minister of tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane's decision to hire Somizi instead of a young chef erupted, the minister claimed that Somizi was allegedly not paid. 

The cook-off took place on May 17, ahead of the department's of tourism's budget vote on May 18. 

In the 30-minute Checkpoint segment, Somizi at first danced around payment questions but later revealed that he did submit an invoice for the event.

The journalist pushes on and proceeds to ask, “Did you get paid, yes or no?”

Somizi then responded, “I did send in an invoice”, adding, “Ask them how much they paid me.”

After saying that he doesn't owe anyone a response, Somizi said he was “closing his laptop” and moving on from the incident.

Though no figure was revealed, speaking on the ministerial cook-off department spokesperson Dr Blessing Manale chatted about the procurement of funds for the event.

In a heated moment, the journalist calls out the spokesperson for defending Somizi and Minister Kubayi-Ngubane saying that the ministerial cook-off counted as a MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism event. 

“MICE literally means a small event overnight for a few people but big spenders like people have done all over the country go to the Durban July, sleep there a few days and come back,” he said.

“MICE is not applicable to the event that happened,” responded the journalist. 

The interview led to exasperation from Mzansi, with many weighing in on Somizi's response and how the department of tourism handles their funds.

Check out the reactions:

MORE

Somizi trends as 'Checkpoint' looks into what he was paid to do the cook-off with minister Kubayi-Ngubane

Somizi refused to share how much he was paid for the gig saying, "Ha! I don't owe anyone that information ..."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

LISTEN | Somizi on dealing with a cheater: I forgive 65 times until they dump me

"I've never been in a situation where, 'after one strike, you're out'. I forgive 65 times until they dump me or until the cheater leaves..." Somizi ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Somizi on his worth: ‘If you don’t have the budget for me, try next door’

Somizi opened up about honouring his parents by not compromising his worth.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Somizi trends as 'Checkpoint' looks into what he was paid to do the cook-off ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Sangoma Letoya Makhene slams criticism that R1,000 is 'too much for just ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Connie Ferguson’s 51st birthday with friends and family TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi reacts to Trevor Noah's snub of SA in his upcoming comedy 'world tour' TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | 29 luxury gifts, a trip to her dream destination & more! Inside Lamiez ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...