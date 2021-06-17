‘Skeem Saam’ actress Oratile Maitisa details her journey to become a sangoma

Skeem Saam actress Oratile Maitisa, who plays the role of Eunice, has accepted her spiritual calling to become a sangoma, and the star told TshisaLIVE she is more than ready to embark on this journey.

Taking to Instagram recently, the star shared with her fans that she has become sangoma, posting images of her celebration when she donned traditional sangoma attire.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about her spiritual journey that began during childhood, the star said it was tough but she believes she can help people with more than just her on-screen prowess.

“It wasn’t a walk in the park but it was fruitful. I learnt to be patient and it was worth it. It’s like being blessed. Praying is very easy for me. Knowing you have the ability to help people is amazing yet challenging because people come with different situations,” said Oratile.