TshisaLIVE

‘Skeem Saam’ actress Oratile Maitisa details her journey to become a sangoma

She plays the role of Eunice in the SABC1 soapie

17 June 2021 - 07:00
Actress Oratile Maitisa has commenced on her journey as a sangoma.
Actress Oratile Maitisa has commenced on her journey as a sangoma.
Image: Instagram/Oratile Maitisa

Skeem Saam actress Oratile Maitisa, who plays the role of Eunice, has accepted her spiritual calling to become a sangoma, and the star told TshisaLIVE she is more than ready to embark on this journey.

Taking to Instagram recently, the star shared with her fans that she has become sangoma, posting images of her celebration when she donned traditional sangoma attire. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about her spiritual journey that began during childhood, the star said it was tough but she believes she can help people with more than just her on-screen prowess. 

“It wasn’t a walk in the park but it was fruitful. I learnt to be patient and it was worth it. It’s like being blessed. Praying is very easy for me. Knowing you have the ability to help people is amazing yet challenging because people come with different situations,” said Oratile.

Oratile also noted how she was faced with challenges in her spiritual experiences. However, she pulled through as she dreamed of attaining a sense of peace in her life. 

“At some point, it almost seemed impossible but I had to stay strong and committed. It feels great and overwhelming at the same time. I’ve been wanting to be at peace like this,” she said. 

The child star also had  lessons to share about being bestowed with the spiritual gift of healing, saying it has been a blessing. 

“I never knew being a gifted child would come with so many blessings and bad aura at the same time. I’ve learnt to differentiate between good and bad, which is something I used to struggle to do in the past.

“I have learnt how to respect myself to be respected. I’ve learnt to mentally and emotionally support myself and ‘to have my own back’. I’ve learnt how to be happy for other people. Most importantly I’ve learnt to be patient because I wasn’t a patient person before this,” she said.

Chatting about playing a balancing act between her career as an actress and being a sangoma, Oratile said she believes her ancestors will understand her choices when communicating with them.

“Ancestors are our forefathers. You speak to them about anything. They understand you and protect you. As long as I speak to them about my plans they will understand.

Oratile also had suggestions for others in the entertainment industry who have the calling like herself, saying one cannot ignore their calling. 

“Respect your gift. It’s not a gift to play with, sugar-coat or ignore. It needs to be taken care of and protected.  It needs a person who listens and is able to work with and help people in their daily lives,” said Oratile.

'Limpopo, come fetch your daughter'- Skeem Saam's Eunice shocks fans

Skeem Saam fans couldn't believe their eyes on Tuesday when one of the show's most popular characters Eunice Nkadimeng notified her crush that from ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

‘Skeem Saam’ actress Pebetsi Matlaila opens up about nearly dying during childbirth

“I don’t know yet how I survived. I’m told most women with preeclampsia don’t," Pebetsi shared.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Clement Maosa opens up about how a family war broke out after his parents’ death

"At some point I believed that had they not got married and had a huge wedding celebration they would still be alive ... " Clement said.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Somizi trends as 'Checkpoint' looks into what he was paid to do the cook-off ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Sangoma Letoya Makhene slams criticism that R1,000 is 'too much for just ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Connie Ferguson’s 51st birthday with friends and family TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi reacts to Trevor Noah's snub of SA in his upcoming comedy 'world tour' TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | 29 luxury gifts, a trip to her dream destination & more! Inside Lamiez ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...