Trompies lead nominations at the 2021 Mzansi Kwaito & House Music Awards

Legendary kwaito group Trompies is leading the pack with nominations at the sixth annual Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards.

The music group — which is one member short after Emmanuel “Mjokes” Matsane died last month — got four nominations in the Best Kwaito/House/Gqom Group, Best Kwaito Single, Best Kwaito Song of 2010 — 2015, and the Best Collaboration categories.

Kalawa Jazmee Records confirmed that Mjokes died on the morning of May 23, in a car accident.

The much-loved musician was returning from what would be his last performance with Trompies at Soweto’s famous good time spot, Disoufeng.