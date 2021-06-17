Trompies lead nominations at the 2021 Mzansi Kwaito & House Music Awards
Legendary kwaito group Trompies is leading the pack with nominations at the sixth annual Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards.
The music group — which is one member short after Emmanuel “Mjokes” Matsane died last month — got four nominations in the Best Kwaito/House/Gqom Group, Best Kwaito Single, Best Kwaito Song of 2010 — 2015, and the Best Collaboration categories.
Kalawa Jazmee Records confirmed that Mjokes died on the morning of May 23, in a car accident.
The much-loved musician was returning from what would be his last performance with Trompies at Soweto’s famous good time spot, Disoufeng.
Jakarumba, who is also a part of Trompies, bagged a nomination as a solo artist in the Best Kwaito Artist category.
Other notable names nominated in this year’s awards include DJ Cleo and Sun-El Musician in the Best DJ category, Black Motion was pitted against Citizen Deep in the Best House single category, while Bucie and Msaki are competing in the Best House Artist category.
While the cool children running the show in the amapiano genre also have strong representation on the nominees list.
One of MKHMA’s focus areas is to recognise, celebrate and connect artists who are constantly working hard to craft great music, slowly raising them to the top.
The Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards will be hosted at the Sun City Superbowl on November 27 2021.
Here are some of the most popular categories and the nominees:
BEST PRODUCER
DJ Maphorisa; Guffy Pilane; TNS and Master KG
BEST KWAITO SONG OF 2010 — 2015
Professor ft DJ Tira — Jezebel (2010); Arthur Mafokate — Hlokoloza (2011); Mgarimbe — Sister Bettina (2013) and Trompies — Senatla (2014)
BEST AMAPIANO SONG
MFR Souls — Amanikiniki; Mapara A Jazz ft Ntosh Gazi & Colano — John Vuli Gate; Focalistic ft Vigro Deep — Ke Star and DBN Gogo, Blaqnick & MasterBlaq ft Mpura, M.J. & Ama Avenger — Khuza Gogo
BEST KWAITO ARTIST
L’vovo; Jakarumba; Picat and Professor
BEST GQOM ARTIST
Andile Mpisane; Tipcee; Mampintsha and Madanon
MOST VOTED SONG
Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft Samthing Soweto, Aymos, Mas Musiq & Myztro — Emcimbini; Mapara A Jazz ft Ntosh & Colano — John Vuli Gate; Rethabile Khumalo ft Master KG — Ntyilo Ntyilo and Prince Kaybee ft Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku — Uwrongo