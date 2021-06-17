WATCH | Naps and colourful dance moves: Inside Rachel's sweet 30th birthday note to Siya Kolisi

Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi penned a touching love note to her husband Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on his 30th birthday.

Siya celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, a day when SA celebrated Youth Day to commemorate the 1976 Soweto uprising.

Taking to Instagram, Rachel said words could not explain how much she and their family loved and appreciated Siya.

“Celebrating 30 years of the best person. Happy birthday, words could never explain how much we love and appreciate you,” she wrote.

“You really are one of a kind. And I can’t wait to see what the next 30 have in store. May the Lord bless you and keep you always. Also, this should be enough payback for the next couple of months. We love you.”

She also shared a hilarious compilation video of Siya dancing, celebrating and napping.