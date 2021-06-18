TshisaLIVE

Candice Modiselle believes ‘prioritising’ physical attraction is not shallow

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
18 June 2021 - 13:00
Candice Modiselle says she won't be made to feel guilty about caring how her bae looks.
Image: Instagram/Candice Modiselle

Actress Candice Modiselle has shared that she has freed herself from society’s expectation that women ought to look for more than physical appearance in their partners to avoid being labelled as shallow.

Taking to Twitter to share her thoughts, Candice first opened up how she felt it was ridiculous that women had been socialised to believe they shouldn’t prioritise their partner’s physical attraction.

I can’t believe I used to guilt myself out of prioritising physical attraction because I was repeatedly told it was ‘shallow’ of me. A damn shame,” she tweeted.

One of Candice’s followers responded to the tweet, saying caring for men’s looks was reserved for “young people who didn’t know any better”.

Candice responded by attempting to explain why she feels the notion was not fair.

Absolutely not. We’re allowed to want what we want, without people thinking it’s OK to invalidate that. Too many women settle for what’s on the menu and not what they genuinely want and knowingly deserve. I won’t be one of them meiskat,” she replied.

The conversation about women being made to believe physical attraction should be the least of their worries was sparked by an earlier tweet in which Candice opened up about  how “tricky” it was when a guy ticks all other boxes except in the looks department.  

Read her full thread below:

