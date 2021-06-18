Candice Modiselle believes ‘prioritising’ physical attraction is not shallow

Actress Candice Modiselle has shared that she has freed herself from society’s expectation that women ought to look for more than physical appearance in their partners to avoid being labelled as shallow.

Taking to Twitter to share her thoughts, Candice first opened up how she felt it was ridiculous that women had been socialised to believe they shouldn’t prioritise their partner’s physical attraction.

“I can’t believe I used to guilt myself out of prioritising physical attraction because I was repeatedly told it was ‘shallow’ of me. A damn shame,” she tweeted.