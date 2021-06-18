Candice Modiselle believes ‘prioritising’ physical attraction is not shallow
Actress Candice Modiselle has shared that she has freed herself from society’s expectation that women ought to look for more than physical appearance in their partners to avoid being labelled as shallow.
Taking to Twitter to share her thoughts, Candice first opened up how she felt it was ridiculous that women had been socialised to believe they shouldn’t prioritise their partner’s physical attraction.
“I can’t believe I used to guilt myself out of prioritising physical attraction because I was repeatedly told it was ‘shallow’ of me. A damn shame,” she tweeted.
I can’t believe I used to guilt myself out of prioritizing physical attraction because I was repeatedly told it was “shallow” of me. A damn shame.— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) June 16, 2021
One of Candice’s followers responded to the tweet, saying caring for men’s looks was reserved for “young people who didn’t know any better”.
Candice responded by attempting to explain why she feels the notion was not fair.
“Absolutely not. We’re allowed to want what we want, without people thinking it’s OK to invalidate that. Too many women settle for what’s on the menu and not what they genuinely want and knowingly deserve. I won’t be one of them meiskat,” she replied.
Absolutely not. We’re allowed to want what we want, without people thinking it’s okay to invalidate that. Too many women settle for what’s on the menu and not what they genuinely want and knowingly deserve. I won’t be one of them meiskat. https://t.co/ySnsOfnZwX— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) June 16, 2021
The conversation about women being made to believe physical attraction should be the least of their worries was sparked by an earlier tweet in which Candice opened up about how “tricky” it was when a guy ticks all other boxes except in the looks department.
Read her full thread below:
Note my use of the word “tricky”. Not “impossible” or “deal breaker”. Just “ tricky”.— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) June 16, 2021
Not necessarily. It’s like being in a situation where you had no intention of pursuing something with someone romantically, but the more you get to know them, you start seeing qualities that you’d like in a potential partner, but you just aren’t physically attracted to them.— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) June 17, 2021