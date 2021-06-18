Kayise Ngqula reflects on two years since losing her hubby in fatal car crash

In commemoration of International Widows' Day last year, Kayise shared a love letter to her late husband through her new YouTube channel After Dark with Kayise. She reminisced about the day they met and how overjoyed they were when she found out they were expecting their first child together.

Kayise also revealed what she remembered of the night that claimed her husband's life.

She explained how she fell asleep due to the hectic week she had had and recalls waking up to the sound of sirens.

After falling unconscious again, Kayise remembers waking up in casualty with her husband by her side.

“There was commotion, the doctors, paramedics and anyone who needed to be there to attend to us, it was then that I asked, 'Where are we and what's happened?' I was then informed by the doctors we'd been in a car accident and that we were quite injured. I looked to my right, my husband was hysterical, fighting off anyone who touched him ... he didn't want to be touched and attended to, he kept screaming my name ... I then told him we're going to be OK.”

After being informed that her husband wasn't doing well, Kayise revealed how she couldn't understand why he couldn't wake up. “I asked him and begged him to wake up ... I needed to hear him talk.”