LISTEN | 'Scandal!' actress Thandeka Nodada on playing 'sexy and confident' Nonzi

“Nonzi is so different to anything I have ever played and that's what attracted me to her. I'm always — because of my body shape and how I look — cast as the rural wife or a mother or the first wife... so it's always the mommy roles, the auntie, the gossip and roles like that. So for the first time, I was very intrigued when I got the call saying Thandeka, come audition for this role.

“I was happy with the direction the role was going to take. I realised, this is different. This is a voluptuous woman who is sexy and owns it. She gets whatever she wants, she has affairs here and there, she lives for herself and she just couldn't be bothered. For me, already that was interesting because it's something I've never played before and something I am not,” she said.

Thandeka explained that as a plus-size woman herself it had taken her a while to get to a point where she could exude half the confidence her character Nonzi has. In fact, the actress shared that had the role presented itself three years before, she wouldn't have accepted it because of the space she was in during her personal fitness journey.

“I really enjoy playing Nonzi because I feel that she came through at the right time in my life. I went on a health/fitness journey — I was way bigger — then I lost about 20kg and I decided OK now I'm fine. I don't wanna be thin, I love my curves, I love my butt.”