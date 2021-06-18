TshisaLIVE

Rosie Motene challenges entertainment veterans to stand against sexual harassment

Veteran actress’ call to mobilise comes after Pearl Modiadie spoke about alleged sexual harassment at Metro FM

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
18 June 2021 - 15:00
Pearl Modiadie has opened up about alleged sexual harassment at Metro FM.
Image: Twitter/Pearl Modiadie

In light of sexual harassment allegedly suffered by Pearl Modiadie at Metro FM, veteran actress Rosie Motene has challenged other veterans to rise up to protect future generations. 

As #JusticeForPearl continues to gain momentum, Rosie took to Instagram to pose her challenge to colleagues in the entertainment industry. 

“When we started in the industry, we could not speak out against sexual harassment  as we knew we would lose our jobs. Some of us have broken that cycle and, granted, we have lost our careers, but collectively if we stand together, we can change the environment for the younger actors coming after us.

“If you see it, stand in solidarity with those who speak out, even if the perpetrator is a long time friend. In all honesty, are you proud to call a perpetrator a friend? People are suffering and dying in silence. These victims/survivors could be your children. Stop playing into the patriarchy and white privilege,” she said. 

Pearl spoke to Sunday World  about allegedly being subjected to “suggestive” comments about her body made by a male manager in an e-mail thread. 

She also took to Twitter and expressed how “grateful” she was that the media had picked up the issue because she would otherwise never have had the courage to speak out about the alleged sexual harassment she was subjected to at Metro FM.

I kept quiet for too long until media picked it up. I am grateful for that because it finally gave me the courage to speak out about the sexual harassment I was  subjected to at Metro FM,” Pearl tweeted.

The SABC issued a statement on Twitter in which it condemned sexual harassment and encouraged employees to speak out. 

“The SABC views sexual harassment in a serious light and will use its internal policies and procedures to deal with this matter. The SABC encourages any employees subjected to sexual harassment to use the corporation’s specific internal channels to report such cases,” the SABC said. 

