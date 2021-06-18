TshisaLIVE

Vusi Nova slams troll making nasty comments on snap of him and ‘bae’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
18 June 2021 - 12:14
Musician Vusi Nova clapped back at a troll.
Image: Instagram/Vusi Nova

Whether they are dating or just close friends, musician Vusi Nova recently had to shut down a troll who aimed to rain on his parade when he showed off his friend and rumoured bae Tumi (better known as Snob with a blog on the socials) in a recent Instagram post.

Vusi took to Instagram to post a snap of himself and Tumi with a caption quoting Stevie Wonders songIsn’t she lovely?.

While it has never been confirmed by both parties, Vusi and Tumi have been “loving” each other out loud on social media. posting snaps together with the cutest captions and words of affection in the comments section.

In December 2020 while celebrating her birthday, Vusi took to social media to gush about Tumi. On his Instagram stories, he expressed excitement about meeting her, saying “love of my life has arrived”.

She responded: “Thank you my sweetie pie. Love you always and forever my babe.”

Tumi has taken to her IG to gush about Vusi on numerous occasions, including making him her “Man Crush Monday” and randomly posting about him with cute captions. Vusi responded to one with “I love you” in the comment section.

One troll attempted to come at Vusi in the comments section of his latest post. The troll said since Vusi had “reduced or stopped” his association with Somizi, he “finally came back to his senses”.

The guy went on to tell Vusi his attention should have been on his relationship all along instead of acting like a “gay wannabe”.

Vusi didn't take kindly to the comment and swiftly moved to put the troll in his place.

“Can I tell you something for free? Ftsek! Swine flu,” Vusi clapped back.

Vusi has been focused on work the past few weeks and has slowed down on the bi-weekly vacations with his bestie Somizi.

The pair’s vacations gave Mzansi something to talk about every second week and they were always seen out and about living their best lives. Spending quality time together resulted in speculation over the nature of their relationship.

Speculation that Somizi and Vusi were more than friends was rife. However, the pair made it clear they were nothing but good friends.

In an interview with Jon Savage on What’s Your Poison? earlier this year, Vusi cleared the air on his relationship with Somizi.

“I have known Somizi for 16 years. I met him before I got into the music industry. He’s so real and supportive.

“People out there are saying we are dating but we’re not dating. We have mutual respect for each other and we trust each other a lot. With us, it’s realness all the way. It’s been 16 years now and we’re still going strong.”

Here are other snaps of Vusi and Tumi on IG:

