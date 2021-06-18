Vusi Nova slams troll making nasty comments on snap of him and ‘bae’

Whether they are dating or just close friends, musician Vusi Nova recently had to shut down a troll who aimed to rain on his parade when he showed off his friend and rumoured bae Tumi (better known as Snob with a blog on the socials) in a recent Instagram post.

Vusi took to Instagram to post a snap of himself and Tumi with a caption quoting Stevie Wonder’s songIsn’t she lovely?.

While it has never been confirmed by both parties, Vusi and Tumi have been “loving” each other out loud on social media. posting snaps together with the cutest captions and words of affection in the comments section.

In December 2020 while celebrating her birthday, Vusi took to social media to gush about Tumi. On his Instagram stories, he expressed excitement about meeting her, saying “love of my life has arrived”.

She responded: “Thank you my sweetie pie. Love you always and forever my babe.”

Tumi has taken to her IG to gush about Vusi on numerous occasions, including making him her “Man Crush Monday” and randomly posting about him with cute captions. Vusi responded to one with “I love you” in the comment section.

One troll attempted to come at Vusi in the comments section of his latest post. The troll said since Vusi had “reduced or stopped” his association with Somizi, he “finally came back to his senses”.

The guy went on to tell Vusi his attention should have been on his relationship all along instead of acting like a “gay wannabe”.

Vusi didn't take kindly to the comment and swiftly moved to put the troll in his place.

“Can I tell you something for free? Ftsek! Swine flu,” Vusi clapped back.